Major Car Dealership Announces Covington Grand Opening

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kia of Covington is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Kia dealership, located at 69010 Highway 190 at Interstate 12. The ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially inaugurate the new dealership will be held on April 24 with Kia USA, local officials, and the St. Tammany Parish Chamber of Commerce.

This event marks a significant milestone for the new dealership and the Szura family and is an opportunity for the community to experience the service-first business philosophy in the state-of-the-art Kia dealership facility.

Kia of Covington is proud to be a new St. Tammany Parish Chamber of Commerce member.

- Sponsors -

“We were fortunate from the beginning to partner with Gulf States Real Estate & Construction Services, locating the perfect site,” said Kia of Covington President Kevin Szura and his wife, Marcy. “Their extraordinary team helped make this project a reality for Kia, the Szura family, and our new Northshore customers.”

Szura said he recognizes the valuable contributions of Jason Reibert, vice president, and Mike Saucier, president, of Gulf States Construction, who led and managed a variety of talented subcontractors, namely Greenleaf Architects and High Tide Consultants, to ultimately bring this project in under forecasted costs.

Kia of Covington is now open for the public to discover the spacious showroom, parts and service center, and test drive a new Kia from one of the largest selections of new 2025 Kia models.

“Our family is grateful to live in Covington, enjoying the North Shore lifestyle, the seasonal festivities, and most of all, the people and the friends we have made. Everyone has been gracious and welcoming, immediately making us feel welcome,” said the Szuras. “Our children love their school and it feels like we’ve been lifelong residents. We are privileged to live on the Northshore, which has far exceeded our highest expectations. We look forward to raising our family here and serving in the community.”

Plans for the general public grand opening celebration are mid-May 2025.

For more information on Kia of Covington, please contact Mark Holcomb at mark@kiaofcovington.com or (520) 360-1772.