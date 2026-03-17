Maison Vie Adds Trauma Specialist

NEW ORLEANS – Maison Vie Therapy and Counseling has added Sheryl Ford to its clinical staff and is currently accepting new clients for her virtual caseload, with sessions beginning March 2. Ford specializes in trauma recovery for individuals and partners and will provide therapy through a fully virtual platform accessible to residents throughout Louisiana.

The addition comes amid continued concern about mental health access in Louisiana. A 2025 Tulane study found that 1 in 9 Louisiana adults experience severe depression, anxiety, or suicidal thoughts, while the state continues to face a shortage of mental health providers.

Maison Vie Clinical Focus and Services

Ford is trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), an evidence-based therapy used to help individuals process and reduce the lasting effects of traumatic experiences. Her clinical focus includes relational, sexual, and religious trauma.

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In addition to working with individuals, Ford supports couples and partners navigating the impact of trauma within relationships, including betrayal, high-conflict dynamics, and complex relational boundaries. Her approach emphasizes addressing trauma at its root while equipping partners with practical tools to move forward. Her trauma work also incorporates nervous system regulation techniques within sessions and in everyday life.

“I’m honored to begin my work with Maison Vie,” said Ford. “Trauma can affect every area of a person’s life, whether experienced individually or within a relationship. My goal is to help clients move beyond coping toward greater stability, regulation, and relational health.”

“Specialized trauma care is often difficult to access outside major metropolitan areas,” said Susan Harrington, founder of Maison Vie. “By adding a clinician trained in EMDR and trauma-informed relationship work, we can provide focused support to individuals and couples regardless of where they live in Louisiana.”

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Maison Vie is currently accepting new clients for Ford’s virtual caseload as she completes final licensing requirements in the coming months.

About Maison Vie

Maison Vie Therapy and Counseling provides virtual mental health services to individuals, couples and families throughout Louisiana. The practice specializes in trauma-informed care, marriage and family therapy, and LGBTQ+ affirming services, with a commitment to making professional counseling accessible and affordable. Maison Vie supports clients navigating relationship challenges, infidelity, anxiety, depression, grief, stress, parenting concerns, communication difficulties and trauma-related experiences.