Main Squeeze Juice Co. Launches Not So Dirty Soda with Poppi

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Main Squeeze Juice Co. shares it is bringing a fresh twist to a fast-growing beverage trend with the launch of Not So Dirty Soda, a better-for-you take on the soda-shop favorite.

Made with Poppi prebiotic soda, dairy-free cold foam, light vanilla, and agave, Not So Dirty Soda is a creamy, fizzy treat with a feel-good finish — giving guests a fun new way to indulge with a lighter Main Squeeze spin.

A Main Squeeze twist on dirty soda

The team shares that Not So Dirty Soda delivers all the craveable flavor guests love in a dirty soda, reimagined through Main Squeeze’s wellness-minded lens.

- Sponsors -

“Not So Dirty Soda is exactly the kind of innovation we love bringing to our menu — fun, flavorful, and made with ingredients that align with how our guests want to feel,” said Chelsea Penne, senior marketing manager. “We’re so excited to collaborate with the Poppi team on this one.”

The launch, shares the organization, reflects Main Squeeze’s continued focus on creating menu moments that are both exciting and approachable, while staying true to the brand’s mission of Making Healthy Easier.

In addition to the new drink, Main Squeeze is also expanding its in-store beverage assortment through its PepsiCo partnership, with new grab-and-go offerings now available, including Poppi Strawberry Lemonade, Poppi Orange, LIFEWTR, Miss Vickie’s chips, and more at participating locations.