Mahony’s Po-Boys Reopens in New Magazine Street Location

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 3, 2024) — Mahony’s Po-boys, which once served up sandwiches from 901 Iberville Street in the French Quarter, across from Deanie’s Seafood, will reopen at its new 3454 Magazine Street location on Saturday, Oct. 5. The new location, which was converted from a shotgun home to a dining area and small bar with outdoor seating serves up the city’s famous protein-oriented sandwiches.

The Mahony’s menu boasts Muffuletta egg rolls and other appetizers alongside hot and cold poorboy standards and twists such as the Cochon de lait cubano and root beer glazed ham.

The airy counter-serve space is helmed by the team of The Will & The Way’s Robért LeBlanc, Tristan Ferchl and chef Josh Williams. According to his bio, Williams grew up along the Mississippi, with early culinary influences from fishing and foraging with his godmother in Louisiana. He began his kitchen career in high school, joined the army at 18, and later studied culinary arts at Delgado Community College. He honed his skills in renowned New Orleans restaurants, including Brennan’s and Restaurant August, and became executive sous chef at Warbucks and Compère Lapin. He was then recruited for The Chloe’s opening team, marking his fourth collaboration with Chef Todd Pulsinelli.

While they love accommodating visitors, the team at Mahony’s look forward to bringing their flare for serving the residents of New Orleans to a more residential neighborhood. Managing partner Ferchl remains enthusiastic that his French Quarter friends will follow him to his new address.

“I worked in the French Quarter for over a decade,” Ferchl said. “[Residents] Frank and Amanda came into our place with very particular martini orders and although they were tough to make, we wanted to knock it out of the park for them. Now nine years later, here they are supporting us. We’re excited to serve food to the community in a whole new area and to develop more friendships here.”

Mahony’s is located at 3454 Magazine Street. For more information, visit their website at https://www.mahonyspoboys.com/