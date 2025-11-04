Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology Welcomes 4 Providers

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – Obstetrician/Gynecologist Lisa Colón, MD, FACOG, Family Nurse Practitioner Daraka Miles, APRN, FNP-C, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners Marissa Griffin, APRN, WHNP-BC and Meredith Tittsworth, APRN, WHNP-BC, have joined Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic, a department of North Oaks Medical Center.

By adding all four providers to the Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology team, North Oaks Health System says it is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to deliver compassionate, trusted care to patients across the Northshore.

“Welcoming these outstanding providers to Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology strengthens our ability to care for the women of our community with compassion, expertise, and a deep understanding of their unique needs. We’re proud to continue building a team that reflects the values and heart of our community,” shares Michele K. Sutton, FACHE, President & CEO of North Oaks Health System.

Dr. Colón

Dr. Lisa Colón brings more than 25 years of obstetrics and gynecology patient care experience to North Oaks from South Louisiana hospitals and physician clinics. She earned her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, a post-baccalaureate degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and a bachelor’s degree from Boston College.

Professionally, Dr. Colón is an American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Fellow and belongs to the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, Society of Robotic Surgery, Louisiana State Medical Board and the Jefferson Medical Society.

Dr. Miles

Dr. Daraka Miles holds two bachelor’s degrees, one in psychology from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and one in nursing from Loyola University New Orleans. She also earned her master’s degree in nursing, specializing in family medicine, from Loyola University New Orleans. Miles has more than a decade of experience as a family nurse practitioner in Southeast Louisiana physician practices and health clinics.

Dr. Griffin

Dr. Marissa Griffin and Tittsworth both obtained bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and master’s degrees in nursing, specializing as women’s health nurse practitioners, from the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

In addition, Griffin is an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and an adjunct nursing instructor at Northshore Technical Community College in Greensburg.

Dr. Meredith Tittsworth

Dr. Meredith Tittsworth has more than 25 years of experience in women’s healthcare, having been a women’s health nurse practitioner for over 10 years in both private practice and hospital settings.

The Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology team of physicians, family and women’s health nurse practitioners, and certified nurse midwives collaborates in caring for women of all ages and in all stages of life—from adolescence to adulthood. The providers specialize in preventive care, interventions for conditions including, but not limited to, endometriosis and fibroids, maternity care and treatment plans for osteoporosis and menopause.