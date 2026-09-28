Magnolia Names Board President, Adds 2 Members

Laurie Oertling. Photo provided by Magnolia Community Services.

JEFFERSON, La. – Magnolia Community Services has named Laurie Oertling, former Chief Financial Officer of Laitram LLC, President of its Board of Directors and welcomed Robert Lapeyre and Lacey Weaver as new members of the board.

Oertling, who previously served as Board President in years past, returns to the leadership role. He brings extensive financial and business experience and a deeply personal connection to Magnolia’s mission as the parent of a son with developmental disabilities.

“Magnolia provides an invaluable resource for individuals with developmental disabilities and the families who love them,” said Oertling. “I understand personally how important it is for families to know their loved one has the care, opportunities and support to live a fulfilling life. I am honored to lead the board as we work to strengthen Magnolia and ensure these essential services remain available for generations to come.”

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Robert Lapeyre. Photo provided by Magnolia Community Services.

Joining Oertling on the board is Robert Lapeyre, Corporate Planner at Laitram LLC, who brings experience in strategic planning and construction management, as well as a strong commitment to the Greater New Orleans community.

Lacey Weaver. Photo provided by Magnolia Community Services.

Lacey Weaver, Director of Brand Strategy at 3131 Media Solutions, brings marketing, branding and communications expertise to the board. Weaver also has a personal connection to the mission, having grown up alongside an aunt with developmental disabilities.

Together, Oertling, Lapeyre and Weaver will help Magnolia expand community awareness, strengthen organizational capacity and advance its mission of helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live fulfilling lives with greater independence, purpose and connection.

About Magnolia Community Services

For more than 90 years, Magnolia Community Services has served individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Greater New Orleans area. Through residential services, supported employment, individualized medical and behavioral care, day programs, mental wellness activities and community engagement, Magnolia provides the care, resources and opportunities individuals need to live their best lives.