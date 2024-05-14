Magnolia Community Services Welcomes New Team Members

JEFFERSON, La. – Magnolia Community Services has announced the addition of Liz Yager as development director and Ngina (Gina) Benoit as client care coordinator.

Yager brings close to 30 years of experience in nonprofit management and professional fundraising in Greater New Orleans. Previously, she served as development director at NAMI New Orleans, executive director at Temple Sinai and development director at Jefferson Council on Aging.

Yager earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University in London, Ontario, Canada.

Previously, Benoit served as program director for Youth Consultation Services. She also served as a clinician for the State of New York’s Developmental Disabilities Service Office. A qualified intellectual disability professional, she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the City University of New York and her master’s degree in psychology with a forensic concentration from the University of Southern New Hampshire. Extension training and certifications include crisis intervention, conflict management, behavior management, and program development.

Magnolia Community Services’ mission is to provide service, leadership and advocacy for individuals with developmental disabilities in Greater New Orleans.