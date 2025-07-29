Magnolia Community Services Announces New CFO/COO

JEFFERSON, La. – Adrian Castro has joined Magnolia Community Services as Chief Financial and Chief Operations Officer. He brings 10 years of experience in public accounting, with specializations in the nonprofit and healthcare sectors and extensive work on single audits involving federal funding.

Castro began his career at Ernst & Young in Houston before joining Carr, Riggs & Ingram in New Orleans, where he worked for more than a decade.

“I’m excited to be part of an organization that plays such a vital role in supporting people with developmental disabilities,” said Castro. “I look forward to helping Magnolia grow and expand its impact in the community.”

Magnolia Community Services

For 90 years, Magnolia Community Services provides support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities including autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy across the Greater New Orleans area. The organization’s main campus in Jefferson Parish is anchored by the historic Whitehall house, built in 1857, which stands as a symbol of Magnolia’s long evolution into one of the region’s most established service providers.

Magnolia is a private nonprofit that serves hundreds of individuals through a wide range of person-centered programs. It operates more than twenty group homes, both on campus and in nearby neighborhoods. At the center of daily activity is the Nims Center, a multipurpose facility that houses a cafeteria, auditorium, beauty salon, and dining hall.

The organization offers residential services with 24/7 direct support, supported employment, and day habilitation, along with enrichment programs focused on art, wellness, recreation, and community involvement. One of its hallmark initiatives is the Magnolia Art Program, which gives clients opportunities to express themselves through studio art and public exhibitions. Their work is sold through Magnolia Artworx, scheduled to open in Fall of 2025, a retail outlet that helps foster engagement and confidence.

Magnolia is led by Executive Director Jennifer Conrad and supported by a board of professionals from a variety of fields. The organization participates in regional campaigns like GiveNOLA Day and encourages donations through it’s Moonlight Gala in November and MagFest in March as well as legacy gifts and online wish lists. With a staff of more than 200 employees and a deep-rooted presence in the community, Magnolia Community Services remains a vital resource for individuals with developmental disabilities in Louisiana.