Retail

Magazine Street Grows in Retail Investment

July 15, 2026   |By

Carly Ibach, Director of Retail Advisory Services, Capricorn Retail Advisors – Magazine Street Grows in Retail Investment. Photo provided by Carly Ibach. NEW ORLEANS – National and emerging retailers are increasingly choosing Magazine Street for their first New Orleans locations, reflecting growing confidence that New Orleans can support long-term brick-and-mortar investment. Recent additions include Reformation,

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