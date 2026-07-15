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Carly Ibach, Director of Retail Advisory Services, Capricorn Retail Advisors – Magazine Street Grows in Retail Investment. Photo provided by Carly Ibach. NEW ORLEANS – National and emerging retailers are increasingly choosing Magazine Street for their first New Orleans locations, reflecting growing confidence that New Orleans can support long-term brick-and-mortar investment. Recent additions include Reformation,

Carly Ibach, Director of Retail Advisory Services, Capricorn Retail Advisors - Magazine Street Grows in Retail Investment. Photo provided by Carly Ibach.

NEW ORLEANS – National and emerging retailers are increasingly choosing Magazine Street for their first New Orleans locations, reflecting growing confidence that New Orleans can support long-term brick-and-mortar investment.

Recent additions include Reformation, Le Labo, Tecovas and Hill House Home, joining the locally owned boutiques, restaurants and specialty shops that have long defined Magazine Street. Ibach said the expanding mix of national and local retailers is creating momentum that continues to attract additional brands.

The recent additions span apparel, beauty, footwear and home furnishings, reflecting interest from retailers across multiple categories.

Carly Ibach, Director of Retail Advisory Services at Capricorn Retail Advisors, said the success of existing retailers and the Magazine Street corridor's growing roster of national brands have helped build confidence among companies considering New Orleans for expansion.

"Brands are underwriting New Orleans as a real market now, not a novelty," Ibach said. "When you've got apparel, beauty, footwear, and home all wanting in, that's not tourist-driven hype, that's brands looking at the sales data and deciding the numbers hold up."

Ibach said each successful opening helps reduce the perceived risk for other retailers considering the corridor, creating a ripple effect that has accelerated interest in Magazine Street.

"Once one contemporary brand posts strong numbers on the street, the next three or four start calling," said Ibach.

Why Magazine Street Stands Out

Magazine Street's appeal extends beyond its growing roster of retailers. Ibach said the six-mile commercial corridor offers a combination of historic architecture, walkability and a customer base that blends neighborhood shoppers with year-round visitors — qualities that are difficult to replicate elsewhere.

"New Orleans itself is the underlying draw — it's a city rich with culture that people travel for, giving Magazine Street a customer base most high-street corridors don't have: Uptown locals shopping it as their neighborhood street, plus a steady layer of tourism on top," said Ibach.

She said retailers evaluate far more than foot traffic when selecting a location.

"They're not just looking for foot traffic, they're looking for a location that signals they understand the city," she added.

Sales productivity, neighboring businesses and the character of individual storefronts all play a role in determining whether a site fits a brand's strategy.

"Sales productivity comparables, first and foremost," Ibach said. "Brands want to see revenue per square foot both from analogous corridors like King Street in Charleston, and from the brands already trading on Magazine Street itself, so they know how the street performs."

Beyond financial performance, brands also consider the surrounding tenant mix and whether a building reflects Magazine Street's historic character.

"Storefront character matters more here than in a lot of markets," Ibach said. "Brands want a building with some architectural integrity, not a generic box, because that's part of what they're buying into with Magazine Street."

Balancing Growth and Local Character

Ibach said the blocks surrounding the current concentration of national retailers still have room to grow and are likely to attract additional investment as demand spreads along the corridor.

"That's typically where the next wave of deals happens," Ibach said.

Even as national retailers continue to show interest in the corridor, Ibach said preserving Magazine Street's distinctive identity remains essential to its long-term success.

"I'm only interested in tenants who elevate the street and complement the local businesses already there, not ones that could be dropped into any strip mall in the country," Ibach said. "A corridor that's 100% national brands stops being the reason people wanted to be there to begin with."