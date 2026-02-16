Maestri Classic Kicks Off at UNO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Feb. 19, New Orleans & Company and the University of New Orleans (UNO) will kick off Maestri Classic weekend with a free, family-friendly Opening Night Celebration at UNO Maestri Field at Privateer Park, in partnership with the iconic retro video game Backyard Baseball.

The Maestri Classic is an annual early-season collegiate baseball tournament hosted by the University of New Orleans, bringing multiple Division I programs to the city for a weekend of competition at Maestri Field. The event serves as both a competitive showcase and a sports tourism draw, welcoming visiting teams and fans to New Orleans. The tournament is part of New Orleans & Company’s broader strategy to position the city as a destination for youth and collegiate sporting events, which generate hotel stays, restaurant traffic and off-season visitation.

Think All-Star ceremony energy, minus the airfare: music, fan experiences, commemorative giveaways and a feel-good moment under the lights that’s sure to steal the show — the Miracle League of Greater New Orleans All-Stars Game.

2026 Maestri Classic Opening Night Celebration – Event Details

Date: Thu, Feb. 19

Time: 7:00–8:30 PM

Location: UNO Maestri Field at Privateer Park

Free admission + free parking

Backyard Baseball video game arcade (opens at 7 PM)

Prizes, giveaways and music

Miracle League All-Stars Game at 7:30 PM featuring The Melonheads vs. The Wombats

Maestri Classic – Honoring a Legacy, Expanding Community Impact

More than a game, the evening honors Coach Ron Maestri, the event’s namesake, while welcoming visiting teams and fans to New Orleans. Maestri, who led the Privateers baseball program for nearly three decades and remains one of the winningest coaches in school history, has long been associated with the growth of collegiate baseball in New Orleans. College players from UNO, UL Monroe, Northern Kentucky and Alabama A&M will take the field in a special exhibition-style All-Star Game, playing as “buddies” alongside local Miracle League youth athletes.

The Miracle League of Greater New Orleans supports children with disabilities by providing inclusive opportunities to play organized sports. The organization serves hundreds of children with physical and intellectual disabilities each year, offering adaptive baseball programming in an environment designed for inclusion and celebration. Thursday night’s exhibition is designed to feel like a professional baseball experience, complete with announcers, mascots, a broadcast and a packed crowd cheering from the stands.

Backyard Baseball, the cult-favorite 1990s video game franchise that has seen renewed popularity among millennial and Gen Z fans, will bring its nostalgic branding to the ballpark with themed uniforms, mascots and a playable arcade activation. Young gamers who hit a home run in the arcade can win collectible Backyard Sports merchandise, prizes or VIP trips to the concession stand.