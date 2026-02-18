Ron Maestri – Maestri Classic Builds Tourism Momentum. Photo provided by New Orleans & Co.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company and the University of New Orleans (UNO) will kick off the Maestri Classic weekend on Feb. 19 with a free, family-friendly Opening Night Celebration at UNO Maestri Field at Privateer Park. The opening night is designed to attract out-of-town teams and families, showcase inclusive youth athletics and strengthen the Maestri Classic’s footprint as an annual sports tourism draw.

Scheduled from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., the celebration features music, fan experiences, commemorative giveaways and an exhibition-style Miracle League of Greater New Orleans All-Stars Game designed to mirror a professional baseball atmosphere.

Economic Impact and Tourism Strategy

For New Orleans & Company, the opening night serves as a case study in how sporting events are leveraged for measurable economic return while maintaining local accessibility.

“The Maestri Classic Opening Night Celebration reflects exactly how New Orleans & Company approaches events of all sizes as opportunities to drive economic impact while strengthening community connection,” said Sam Joffray, New Orleans & Company Event Development and Production Executive. “We’re welcoming visiting teams from across the country, along with their families and supporters, which means increased hotel bookings, dining, transportation and local business activity throughout the weekend.”

Joffray said the organization intentionally structures the event to balance visitor-driven revenue with neighborhood engagement — a strategy it views as critical to long-term event sustainability.

“We’re showcasing the University of New Orleans and our city as a premier destination for collegiate sporting events. By launching the weekend with a free, family-friendly celebration, we’re aligning tourism growth with local access and ensuring residents feel just as much a part of this event as our visitors. That balance is central to our long-term strategy,” he said.

Honoring a Legacy While Expanding Inclusion

While the event is designed to generate visitor spending, organizers say its defining feature is its community-centered exhibition.

College players from UNO, UL Monroe, Northern Kentucky and Alabama A&M will participate in a special exhibition-style All-Star Game, serving as “buddies” alongside local Miracle League youth athletes.

The Miracle League of Greater New Orleans supports children with disabilities by providing inclusive opportunities to play organized sports. Organizers say Thursday’s exhibition is designed to replicate a professional baseball experience, complete with announcers, mascots, broadcast elements and a stadium-style crowd environment.

The evening also honors Coach Ron Maestri, the tournament’s namesake, reinforcing the event’s longstanding ties to the university and the local baseball community.

“Partnering with the Miracle League of Greater New Orleans is what truly elevates this event. At New Orleans & Company, we believe tourism should benefit and reflect the entire community. Featuring Miracle League athletes in a professional-style exhibition alongside college student-athletes sends a powerful message about inclusion and opportunity, as witnessed by the partners that have come on board to help elevate the opening night ceremonies,” said Joffray.

“This is not just about hosting a tournament. It is about creating moments that families across our region will remember. When we invest in events that prioritize accessibility and inclusion, we strengthen relationships locally while demonstrating the kind of values-driven hospitality that defines New Orleans,” he said.

Expanding the Brand Through Cultural Partnerships

This year’s partnership with Backyard Baseball signals a broader effort to grow the Maestri Classic beyond traditional collegiate baseball audiences.

“The Backyard Baseball partnership helps us broaden the appeal of the Maestri Classic beyond traditional sports audiences. It taps into nostalgia for parents while creating an interactive, gaming-forward experience for younger fans. That generational bridge is incredibly valuable for long-term event growth,” said Joffray.

“From themed activations to the arcade experience and live stream elements, this collaboration positions the Maestri Classic as more than a baseball tournament. It becomes a cultural experience,” he said. “As we build this into an annual event with nationally recognized programs participating in future years, those kinds of partnerships will continue to expand our reach and enhance New Orleans’ reputation as a dynamic host city. We are already in talks with colleges such as Yale, Villanova and Arkansas State to join us in New Orleans at next year’s Maestri Classic, and we are looking forward to enjoying this event year after year.”

By pairing legacy branding with pop-culture engagement, organizers are positioning the Maestri Classic as a recurring sports tourism asset with multi-generational appeal.

Event Schedule and Experiences

The Backyard Baseball video game arcade will open at 7:00 p.m., followed by the Miracle League All-Stars Game at 7:30 p.m., featuring The Melonheads vs. The Wombats. Prizes, giveaways and music are planned throughout the evening.

In partnership with Backyard Baseball, the event will also stream online in the game’s signature style, featuring themed uniforms, mascots and live broadcast elements. Young participants who hit a home run in the arcade will have the opportunity to win collectible Backyard Sports merchandise, prizes or VIP trips to the concession stand.