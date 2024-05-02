M.S. Rau to Open Seasonal Gallery in Colorado

NEW ORLEANS – M.S. Rau — the New Orleans-based seller of fine art, antiques and jewelry — has announced that on June 6 it will open a seasonal storefront in Aspen, Colorado. The pop-up gallery, to be located at 228 South Mill Street, will welcome visitors through the end of September.



M.S. Rau Aspen will offer works from Renoir, Picasso and Magritte alongside jewelry and other items from Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Fabergé and Cartier. The shop will occupy the entire street-level floor of a historic building.

This is the first time since its founding in 1912 that M.S. Rau has established a secondary location, although the retailer has been exhibiting items at an Aspen summer fair for the last decade and a half.

“This pop-up marks a significant chapter for M.S. Rau and exemplifies our ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional art experience in captivating environments,” said M.S. Rau President Andrew Fields, who lives in Aspen. “We have long admired Aspen’s thriving art scene and its vibrant summer season, which attracts discerning collectors from around the globe. This location aligns perfectly with our clientele, offering an opportunity to showcase our world-class collection to a new audience.”



M.S. Rau Aspen plans to host on-site events and exhibitions connected to the Food & Wine Festival, Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Art Week.



Founded in 1912, M.S. Rau is led by third-generation owner Bill Rau. The business is based out of a 40,000-square-foot gallery in the French Quarter but it operates globally, sourcing items from around the world and placing them in international collections. It produces exhibitions annually in New Orleans and at art and antique fairs worldwide.

In 2019, M.S. Rau completed a multi-million dollar renovation and expansion of its Royal Street home. The Rau family purchased two buildings near their original shop in the 600 block of Royal and then converted the three spaces into a luxurious three-story, 40,000 square-foot showroom.