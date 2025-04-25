M C Bank Appoints Two New Board Members

MORGAN CITY, La. (press release) – At its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting this month, MC Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for M C Bank & Trust Company (“M C Bank”), appointed two new board members – Steve Nathanson and Townsend Underhill. Before joining, both Nathanson and Underhill served on the bank’s Greater New Orleans Advisory Board, with Underhill as the Chair.

Nathanson’s career spans 50 years as an industrialist, entrepreneur, business leader, engineer, and philanthropist. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of Nathanson Energy, a 52-year-old family trust that invests in and operates a diverse portfolio of energy, construction, and agriculture companies.

Underhill is the President & CEO of Stirling, a comprehensive full-service commercial real estate company with offices across the Gulf South and headquarters in Covington, Louisiana. He has also served on several boards, including GNO, Inc., St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, and Young Presidents Organization Louisiana Chapter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve and Townsend to our board,” said Kenny Nelkin, M C Bank’s Board Chairman. “Their experiences, forward-thinking perspectives, and community involvement align perfectly with M C Bank’s mission. We look forward to their insights as we continue to grow and serve our clients.”

Chris LeBato, President & CEO of M C Bank, added, “The bank is poised to grow, and Steve and Townsend’s skillset will be a great addition to our continued commitment to strategic growth and innovation. They both bring decades of experience and leadership which will be instrumental in helping to guide M C Bank.”

About M C Bank

MC Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for M C Bank & Trust Company, a Louisiana-chartered state bank. M C Bank first opened its doors in 1955 in Morgan City, Louisiana. On April 1, 1991, MC Bancshares was formed as a one-bank holding company, with its sole subsidiary being Morgan City Bank & Trust Company. Simultaneously with the merger of the bank into the holding company, the bank’s name changed to M C Bank & Trust Company.

The bank’s headquarters are in Morgan City, and it operates ten banking centers and offices across Louisiana: Amelia, Bayou Vista, Covington, Houma, Lafayette, Metairie, Morgan City, New Orleans, and Youngsville. Guided by its commitment to the hometown spirit, M C Bank’s mission is to offer a human-centered approach to banking solutions and strengthen the communities they serve. M C Bank is a locally and privately owned institution. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. To learn more, visit www.mcbt.com.