M C Bancshares Names Regional President Ahead of DMMS Merger

NEW ORLEANS – M C Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for M C Bank & Trust Company, announced that Karl E. Hoefer has been designated to serve as regional president for Louisiana and Texas, a role he is expected to assume in connection with the company’s pending merger with DMMS Purchaser, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DMMS Holdings LLC.nsaction”).

DMMS Holdings LLC has engaged Hoefer as a consultant in the role of Senior Executive Vice President to raise capital and provide integration planning and oversight to facilitate the pending merger, and he is expected to transition into the regional leadership role upon completion of the Transaction, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Hoefer brings more than 24 years of banking leadership experience to the position, having previously served at IBERIABANK and First Horizon Bank. During his tenure, he held the role of Executive Vice President and Regional President for Louisiana and Texas, overseeing market growth, relationship banking strategy and team development across the region.

- Sponsors -

“Karl is a proven leader with deep market knowledge and a strong record of building high-performing teams,” said Daryl Byrd, CEO of DMMS and former CEO of IBERIABANK. “His experience, leadership style and commitment to relationship-driven banking make him the ideal choice to lead our Louisiana and Texas markets as we move forward with this partnership.”

As part of the broader executive and regional leadership framework being assembled in advance of the merger, DMMS Holdings has also established a veteran New Orleans based banking team that includes Tommy Westervelt, Cleland Powell, Harrison Frampton, Josh Reed and Ben Dupuy – each bringing extensive experience in commercial banking and financial services.

The pending merger is intended to create a meaningful regional banking experience built on a collaborative culture, disciplined growth and a continued commitment to clients, associates and the communities served. Upon closing of the Transaction, the combined organization will continue to operate as M C Bank & Trust.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

About DMMS

DMMS Purchaser, Inc. is a newly formed acquisition vehicle and a wholly-owned subsidiary of DMMS Holdings LLC which is led by Daryl Byrd, former CEO of IBERIABANK Corp., together with a senior team of banking executives focused on transition planning and building a premier regional banking franchise subject to completion of the Transaction and applicable approvals.

About M C Bank & Trust

M C Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for M C Bank & Trust Company, a Louisiana-chartered state bank. M C Bank first opened its doors in 1955 in Morgan City, Louisiana. On April 1, 1991, M C Bancshares was formed as a one-bank holding company, with its sole subsidiary being Morgan City Bank & Trust Company.

- Sponsors -

Simultaneous with the merger of the bank into the holding company, the bank’s name changed to M C Bank & Trust Company. The bank’s headquarters are in Morgan City, and it operates 10 banking centers and offices across Southeast Louisiana.