Lynnwood Place Opens Assisted Living Home in Mandeville

NEW ORLEANS — Lynnwood Place Residential Assisted Living has opened a newly constructed 12-resident senior care home in Mandeville, offering Northshore families a more personalized alternative to larger assisted living communities by providing 24-hour care in a residential setting.

The locally owned business, founded by husband-and-wife team Lenny and Rachel Ledet, celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting Sept. 24 at 65518 Loretta Drive.

Lynnwood Place is designed to provide assisted living in a home-like environment as an alternative to larger senior living communities. Residents have private bedrooms and half bathrooms, with care plans, meals and activities tailored to individual needs. The property also includes a shared therapy garden.

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The business provides 24-hour care and has an advisory team that includes a nurse practitioner, rehabilitation doctor, pharmacists and a medication administrator.

“Lynnwood Place is a valuable addition to St. Tammany Parish and an example of the kind of thoughtful investment that strengthens our community,” said Larry Rolling, St. Tammany Parish councilman for District 2. “These beautiful accommodations give local seniors another option to receive personalized care while remaining close to their families and the community they call home. I was pleased to celebrate this milestone with the Ledet family and welcome Lynnwood Place to St. Tammany Parish.”

Growing Demand for Senior Care

Lynnwood Place has opened at a time when the population of St. Tammany Parish continues to grow. More than one in five residents are aged 65 or older. The parish had an estimated population of 279,108 in 2025, up 5.5% from its 2020 population base, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Residents aged 65 and older account for 20.9% of the parish’s population, compared with 18.8% statewide.

The 12-resident model allows Lynnwood Place to maintain a 6-to-1 resident-to-caregiver ratio. Staff assist residents with activities of daily living, including bathing, dressing, eating and other needs based on individual levels of care.

Lynnwood Place also uses a resident monitoring system designed to provide safety features without disrupting the home’s residential environment. Residents wear safety watches that provide access to caregiver assistance, fall detection and location awareness throughout the home without being cumbersome. The system alerts staff without requiring overhead speaker announcements, helping maintain a quieter environment. It also tracks mobility and activity patterns, which Lynnwood Place said can help caregivers identify changes and provide more proactive care.

About Lynnwood Place

Lynnwood Place Residential Assisted Living is a locally owned and operated 12-resident senior care home in Mandeville. Founded by Lenny and Rachel Ledet, Lynnwood Place provides 24-hour care in a residential setting, with individualized care plans, private bedrooms and technology designed to support resident safety and communication with families.