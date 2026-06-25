LWCC Shares 4 Tips for Businesses Workers Compensation Coverage

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ahead of National Insurance Awareness Day on June 28, LWCC is encouraging Louisiana employers to review their workers’ compensation policies and take advantage of services designed to improve workplace safety, manage claims and reduce liability risks.

Jamie Bourg, senior vice president of policyholder services at LWCC, said many employers focus primarily on workers’ compensation coverage for workplace injuries and may overlook resources available through their carriers that support business continuity, workplace safety initiatives and employee return-to-work programs.

“Workers’ compensation should do more than meet requirements,” Bourg said. “It should deliver real value by helping businesses protect their employees, improve safety and plan for the future.”

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LWCC: Understand Available Benefits

Bourg encouraged employers to work with their insurance carriers to understand the full range of benefits offered under their policies, including services aimed at promoting safety, minimizing risk and supporting injured employees as they return to work.

“Many business owners view workers’ comp as a requirement, but it is also a valuable tool for building a safer, more productive workplace,” Bourg said. “The right policy helps protect both employees and employers while supporting business continuity.”

Bourg also encouraged employers to make workplace safety a priority, noting that a strong safety culture can help reduce injuries and better manage workers’ compensation costs. He suggested businesses determine whether their insurers offer safety planning materials, employee training resources or other tools designed to improve workplace safety and compliance.

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“Prioritizing safety is essential for any business, especially small businesses,” Bourg said.

LWCC: Report Claims Promptly

Prompt reporting of workplace injuries is critical, Bourg said.

“Even in the safest workplaces, accidents can happen,” Bourg said. “When they do, it is critical to report claims as quickly as possible.”

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Delays in reporting claims can affect an injured employee’s recovery and may increase claim costs, potentially resulting in higher premiums, Bourg said. Prompt reporting can also help connect injured workers with medical providers and claims professionals who can support their recovery and return to work.

LWCC: Verify Contractor Coverage

As businesses increasingly rely on contractors and subcontractors, Bourg said employers should verify that those workers carry appropriate workers’ compensation insurance.

He recommended obtaining certificates of insurance from contractors and subcontractors to confirm active coverage and reduce the risk of unexpected liabilities.

Businesses can use the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Workers’ Compensation Coverage Verification Tool to confirm whether contractors and subcontractors maintain active workers’ compensation coverage, Bourg said.