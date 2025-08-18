LWCC Issues Hurricane Prep Guide for Businesses

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation (LWCC), the state’s largest workers’ compensation carrier, has released a detailed hurricane preparedness resource guide outlining steps businesses should take before, during, and after major storms to protect employees, property, and critical records.

Hurricanes have long shaped life in Louisiana. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) records, Louisiana has experienced 64 hurricanes since 1851, the third most of any U.S. state. A separate risk analysis by Guidewire’s HazardHub ranks Louisiana second nationally in terms of homes vulnerable to storm surge flooding.

With another storm season underway, LWCC is advising businesses to prepare not only for the hurricanes themselves but also for the disruptions that follow.

Before the Storm

Once a hurricane warning has been issued for a specific region, businesses are advised to organize preparations around three priorities: people, property, and papers.

People

For employees, business leaders should first determine whether to close operations when a storm is projected to impact their area. Keeping workers off the roads and out of harm’s way can reduce risk of injury. If essential staff must remain onsite, they should be equipped with water, nonperishable food, medical supplies, and flashlights. No one should remain if an official evacuation order is in place.

Payment

Businesses are also encouraged to plan for payroll interruptions, since electronic systems may be disrupted. Keeping cash reserves can ensure workers and contractors are paid in the aftermath. Safety protocols should also be in place if employees are asked to take on duties outside their usual roles, and companies should establish clear evacuation or shelter-in-place plans should conditions worsen unexpectedly.

Property

Protecting property becomes the next priority once a storm is forecast to strike a specific area. Recommended steps include filling fuel and water tanks, removing goods from floors, shutting off gas lines, and disconnecting electrical feeds to minimize fire risk. These measures should be taken in the final days or hours before landfall, not while a storm is still distant and uncertain.

Equally critical is safeguarding business records. Companies are urged to maintain cloud-based digital copies of essential documents. Where digital storage is not possible, stormproof containers should be used to secure physical copies in elevated areas, with duplicates kept in alternate locations.

During the Storm

Once a hurricane has reached the area, businesses should focus on keeping people safe and monitoring essential systems. Employees should remain in designated safe spaces away from wind and flood danger. Equipment that must stay online should be closely monitored, and power switches should be turned off if outages occur to prevent damage during reactivation.

After the Storm

When the storm has passed and officials declare it safe to travel, business leaders are advised to carefully assess conditions before resuming operations. Facilities should be inspected for hazards such as downed power lines, broken windows, roof damage, and flooding. Professional repairs may be required before employees can safely return.

Cleanup efforts can begin quickly, including covering broken windows, clearing debris, and separating salvageable goods. However, safety protocols and fire-safe conditions must be established first, and professional restoration may still be necessary for extensive damage.

Insurance Claims and Recovery

Timely insurance claims are vital for recovery. Experts recommend businesses file claims as soon as possible and keep detailed documentation of damages, expenses, and payroll disruptions. Quick action can help ensure faster resolution and allow employees to return to work safely and efficiently.

LWCC says its policyholders can file workers’ compensation claims through multiple channels and stresses that insurers play a critical role in helping businesses stabilize operations after a disaster.

“Storms are a part of life, but with the right preparation and a strong workers’ comp insurance partner, businesses can reduce disruption,” the LWCC guide concludes.

About LWCC

Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation (LWCC) is a private, nonprofit mutual insurance company and the largest provider of workers’ compensation coverage in Louisiana. Founded in 1991 and entering the market in 1992, its mission has been “bettering Louisiana one business and one worker at a time” by bringing stability and affordability to the state’s workers’ comp insurance sector.

As a single-state mutual, LWCC exists solely to benefit its policyholders—Louisiana businesses—rather than shareholders. This structure allows long-term, stakeholder-focused decision-making and enables it to return financial surplus to its members through dividend programs.

Financially, LWCC is recognized for its strength and reliability. It holds an “A (Excellent)” Financial Strength Rating and an issuer credit rating of “a+ (Excellent)” from A.M. Best, reaffirmed in June 2025.

With over 18,500 policyholders, primarily small businesses, LWCC serves about 26% of the private market in Louisiana and has significantly lowered workers’ comp rates—by approximately 67% since 1992. It has also paid out more than $1.5 billion in dividends to policyholders and supported local economic growth through strategic investments in areas such as housing.