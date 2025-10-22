LWCC Hosts 400 Workers Comp Members

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2025 American Association of State Compensation Insurance Funds’ (AASCIF) Annual Conference returned to New Orleans for the first time since 2007, bringing together more than 400 workers’ compensation professionals from across the country. LWCC, Louisiana’s largest workers’ compensation insurance carrier, proudly served as host, creating an environment focused on collaboration, professional development and innovation to help advance how the industry serves businesses and injured workers.

“The AASCIF Conference is a flagship event in our industry, and we are honored to have brought the event back to New Orleans this year,” said Kristin W. Wall, LWCC President and CEO. “Hosting this event provided a chance for us to showcase Louisiana’s culture, hospitality and business leadership while highlighting the important work being done to support businesses and injured workers across the country.”

As host, LWCC helped secure world-class speakers and organize community engagement, all while ensuring that attendees experienced the best of New Orleans and Louisiana.

AASCIF President Terry Miller expressed his appreciation, stating, “Special thanks to Kristin Wall and the LWCC team for their hospitality and dedication to our industry. Their leadership set the stage for a truly exceptional conference.”

The conference offered a well-rounded experience for attendees, combining member-led breakout sessions, meaningful networking opportunities and thought-provoking keynote presentations. From start to finish, the program inspired dialogue around leadership, technology and purpose-driven business practices, all aimed at strengthening the workers’ compensation industry.

AASCIF Keynote Presentations

How to Be Bold: Ranjay Gulati

Harvard Business School professor and author Ranjay Gulati explored how courage is not an innate trait possessed by a select few, but a skill that can be learned and strengthened. Drawing from his book “How to Be Bold,” he shared a practical framework for developing everyday bravery, from speaking truth to power and championing new ideas to leading through uncertainty. Through engaging stories and research-backed insights, Gulati inspired attendees to push past fear, act with purpose and embrace moments of impact as opportunities to lead with courage.

LWCC Hosts 400 Workers Comp Members – Gulati. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Forest Photography, LLC)

The Future of AI in the Workplace: Dr. Jonathan H. Chen

Physician, researcher and data scientist, Dr. Jonathan H. Chen shared expert insight into the intersection of human and artificial intelligence, highlighting the transformative potential of data-driven decision-making. His presentation explored how AI can empower professionals to work more efficiently, communicate more effectively and unlock the collective knowledge embedded in real-world data. Dr. Chen also introduced emerging innovations such as AgenticAI, a next-generation framework designed to enhance collaboration between humans and intelligent systems.

LWCC Hosts 400 Workers Comp Members – Chen. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Forest Photography, LLC)

AASCIF to Geaux: Julie Laperouse and Seth Irby

Closing the conference on an energizing note, Julie Laperouse, a Baton Rouge-based author, speaker and founder of Screaming Peacock, joined Seth Irby, LWCC Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, for an interactive keynote that helped attendees transform inspiration into action. The duo provided practical strategies for implementing new ideas, building buy-in within organizations, and driving meaningful change beyond the conference walls, all while keeping the enthusiasm and collaboration of AASCIF alive in their home states.

LWCC Hosts 400 Workers Comp Members – Julie Laperouse and LWCC Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer, Seth Irby. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Forest Photography, LLC)

As part of its purpose to help Louisiana thrive, LWCC helped coordinate a $10,000 donation to the Louisiana Bar Foundation’s Kids’ Chance Scholarship Program through AASCIF, which supports the education of Louisiana students whose parents have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in work-related accidents. Over 20 years of support, 356 Louisiana students have received over $975,000 in scholarships, according to Louisiana Bar Foundation President, Edmund J. Giering IV. Applications for 2026 scholarships open December 1.

LWCC Hosts 400 Workers Comp Members. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Forest Photography, LLC)

The 2025 AASCIF Conference was held October 11–14 at the New Orleans Marriott Downtown. The event will next move to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2026. To learn more about LWCC, visit lwcc.com.

About LWCC

Based in Baton Rouge, LWCC serves as Louisiana’s leading single-state, private mutual workers’ compensation company. The organization emphasizes excellence across all areas of operation, from underwriting to the care and recovery of injured workers, and works closely with a statewide network of partner agents to deliver comprehensive service to policyholders and their employees.

Guided by its Louisiana Loyal initiative—a campaign designed to celebrate and strengthen the state’s economic and cultural vitality—LWCC’s mission is to help Louisiana thrive by supporting businesses and workers alike. The company has earned national recognition for its performance and financial strength, including repeated inclusion in the Ward’s 50® group of top-performing insurance companies, reflecting its ongoing commitment to safety, security, and stability for Louisiana employers. For more information on LWCC, its services, and its efforts to elevate Louisiana, please visit www.lwcc.com.