LWCC Hosts 2025 Louisiana Loyal Leadership Summit

BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – LWCC, Louisiana’s largest workers’ compensation insurance carrier, welcomed more than 80 agent partners from across Louisiana to its Foster Learning Center in Baton Rouge on Sept. 26 for its 2025 Louisiana Loyal Leadership Summit. This free professional development program helps strengthen the workers’ comp industry by sparking bold ideas and helping shape a brighter future for the insurance industry and Louisiana businesses.

“Strong partnerships with our agents are essential in bringing to life LWCC’s purpose of helping Louisiana thrive,” said Seth Irby, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at LWCC. “The Louisiana Loyal Leadership Summit provides rising agent leaders with practical tools, fresh ideas and valuable connections that empower them to elevate their agencies and the clients they serve.”

2025 Louisiana Loyal Leadership Summit

Highlights of the 2025 Louisiana Loyal Leadership Summit included two standout keynotes. “The Power of Purpose” offered an interactive look at how aligning business strategy with deeper meaning can spark engagement, attract customers and create lasting impact. “Don’t Make It Weird: Postmodern Networking” energized the audience with practical insights on team dynamics and building authentic connections without the awkward in-between.

- Sponsors -

Additionally, attendees participated in a variety of breakout sessions covering critical leadership topics, including:

“Crucial Conversations” provided strategies for navigating high-stakes conversations with confidence and empathy.

“Change Management” provided insights into managing personal and organizational change effectively.

“A Human-Centered Approach for Insurance Agents” guided agents in applying human-centered design to better understand clients and spark innovation.

These workers’ compensation insurance professionals return to their local communities with the tools and expanded network needed to make Louisiana a better place to live and work.

“The success of our agent partners is vital to LWCC,” said Tim Reier, LWCC agency relations manager. “Through dedicated professional development and opportunities to collaborate, we’re ensuring they have the knowledge and support needed to deliver exceptional service and drive progress across Louisiana.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

The summit, which was redesigned this year to focus solely on agents, aims to help deliver best-in-class workers’ compensation insurance to all Louisiana businesses, including LWCC’s approximately 20,000 Louisiana-based policyholders. By investing in the development of these driven agent partners, LWCC continues to advance its mission to better Louisiana, one business and one worker at a time.

To learn more about LWCC, visit lwcc.com.

About LWCC

LWCC is a Champion of Louisiana and proud to be headquartered in the state capital, Baton Rouge. As a model single-state, private mutual workers’ comp company, we are dedicated to excellence in execution from underwriting to compassionate care of injured workers.

- Sponsors -

We are proud to partner with our agents and together deliver outstanding service to our policyholders and their workers. Louisiana Loyal, a movement we launched and continue to lead to celebrate and elevate Louisiana, drives us in pursuit of our mission to help Louisiana thrive by bettering our state one business and one worker at a time.

LWCC has been consistently recognized by industry leaders and named to the Ward’s 50® group of top-performing insurance companies, supporting our promise to provide safety, security, and stability to businesses in Louisiana. For more information on LWCC, its services, and its efforts to elevate Louisiana, please visit www.lwcc.com.