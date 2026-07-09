LWCC Earns 21st Ward’s 50 Recognition

BATON ROUGE, La. – LWCC, Louisiana’s largest workers’ compensation insurance carrier, has once again been recognized among the nation’s top-performing insurers. Today, the company announced it has earned its 21st Ward’s 50® recognition, and earlier this month AM Best reaffirmed its A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating and revised its outlook from Stable to Positive.

“These recognitions are an independent vote of confidence in both where LWCC stands today and where we’re headed,” said Kristin W. Wall, LWCC President & CEO. “Our sustained excellence is made possible by the trust, dedication, and partnership of our employees, agent partners, policyholders, and Board of Directors, and it’s a reflection of who we are: disciplined, mission-driven, and genuinely committed to Louisiana’s workers and businesses.”

Ward Benchmarking, a business of Aon, analyzed the performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies nationwide to identify the industry’s top performers. Companies selected for the Ward’s 50 have demonstrated exceptional safety, stability, and performance over a five-year period.

- Sponsors -

AM Best, the global credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry, reaffirmed LWCC’s A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating.

“The ratings reflect LWCC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The positive outlooks consider AM Best’s expectation that LWCC will continue to demonstrate its integral nature to Louisiana’s WC (workers’ comp) market while maintaining risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and with underwriting results that compare favorably to the WC composite.”