BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – LWCC, Louisiana’s largest workers’ compensation carrier, has announced the recipients of the 2025 Safest 70 Awards, recognizing policyholder members across the state who demonstrate exceptional leadership in workplace safety. The annual award honors 70 Louisiana companies that are committed to preventing injuries, reducing risk, and building safer work environments for their employees.

Established in 2008, the Safest 70 Awards reflect LWCC’s long-standing commitment to advancing safety across Louisiana’s workforce. By recognizing organizations that make safety a core business priority, LWCC aims to elevate best practices and strengthen the wellbeing of employees, businesses, and communities statewide.

“At LWCC, our purpose is to help Louisiana thrive, and that starts with a relentless focus on helping employers achieve safer workplaces,” said Jamie Bourg, SVP, Policyholder Services. “The organizations recognized through the Safest 70 Awards are leading by example. Their commitment to safety strengthens their businesses, supports their employees and families, and contributes to a more resilient Louisiana.”

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To qualify, recipients must be in good standing with LWCC for at least five consecutive years and actively collaborate with LWCC’s Safety Services team. Honored companies demonstrate a proactive approach to identifying hazards, implementing prevention strategies, and continuously improving their safety performance.

This year’s recipients represent a broad cross-section of Louisiana’s economy, including construction, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector organizations, and education, underscoring the importance of workplace safety across all industries. The 2025 award recipients are:

4-D Corrosion Control Specialist Inc.

Adapt Concepts, LLC

Allied Roofing

Alltemp Insulations, Inc.

Arrow Aviation Company, LLC

Automated Production, LLC

Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic

Bayou Cane Fire Protection District

BBP Sales, LLC

Benoit Premium Threading, LLC

Blackhawk Industrial Group

Blessey Marine Services, Inc.

Boland Marine & Industrial, LLC

Bollinger Shipyards

Bourg Dry Dock and Services

Brownsfield Fire Department

City of Mandeville

City of Zachary

Coastal Corrosion Control, Inc.

CTCO Benefits Services, LLC

D & D Construction

Daybrook Fisheries, Inc.

Deep South Crane & Rigging, LLC

Delta Coatings, Inc.

Diamond Services Corporation

Eagle Control Systems, Inc.

East Carroll Parish Hospital Service District

GCB of Louisiana, LLC

Greater Lafourche Port Commission

Industrial Emergency Services, LLC

Keystone Engineering Inc.

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

Levingston Group

Linear Controls Inc.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #4

Louisiana Blue

LOPA

Louisiana Workforce, LLC

Macro Companies, LLC

Marshland Equipment Rentals, LLC

OEG

Oilfield Instrumentation

Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office

Pafford Emergency Medical Services

Partco, LLC

Picou Group Contractors

Poole Roofing Co, Inc.

Quality Concrete Commercial Contractors

Rapides Parish Police Jury Fire Districts

River Rental Tools, Inc.

RJ Daigle & Sons Contractors

Rocks Lawn Care/Stump Out, LLC

Roco Rescue, Inc.

Rollo Security Services, Inc.

ShredHedz, LLC

SLEMCO

Spartan Building Corporation

Specialty Application Services, Inc.

St. John Parish Fire Department

St. Mary Community Action Agency

Start Corporation

Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District #1

The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC

The Foust Group, LLC

US Fire Pump Company, LLC

Verret Shipyard, Inc.

Watertight Roofing and Construction, LLC

WBR Fire Department

West Carroll Parish Ambulance Service District

Wood Tanks, Inc.

“Safety is not achieved through a single program or initiative. It is built through consistent leadership, employee engagement, and a willingness to continually improve,” said Damian Simoneaux, LWCC Safety Services Manager. “We are proud to partner with these organizations as they work to create environments where employees can perform their jobs safely and confidently every day.”

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