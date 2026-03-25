BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – LWCC, Louisiana’s largest workers’ compensation carrier, has announced the recipients of the 2025 Safest 70 Awards, recognizing policyholder members across the state who demonstrate exceptional leadership in workplace safety. The annual award honors 70 Louisiana companies that are committed to preventing injuries, reducing risk, and building safer work environments for their employees.
Established in 2008, the Safest 70 Awards reflect LWCC’s long-standing commitment to advancing safety across Louisiana’s workforce. By recognizing organizations that make safety a core business priority, LWCC aims to elevate best practices and strengthen the wellbeing of employees, businesses, and communities statewide.
“At LWCC, our purpose is to help Louisiana thrive, and that starts with a relentless focus on helping employers achieve safer workplaces,” said Jamie Bourg, SVP, Policyholder Services. “The organizations recognized through the Safest 70 Awards are leading by example. Their commitment to safety strengthens their businesses, supports their employees and families, and contributes to a more resilient Louisiana.”
To qualify, recipients must be in good standing with LWCC for at least five consecutive years and actively collaborate with LWCC’s Safety Services team. Honored companies demonstrate a proactive approach to identifying hazards, implementing prevention strategies, and continuously improving their safety performance.
This year’s recipients represent a broad cross-section of Louisiana’s economy, including construction, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector organizations, and education, underscoring the importance of workplace safety across all industries. The 2025 award recipients are:
- 4-D Corrosion Control Specialist Inc.
- Adapt Concepts, LLC
- Allied Roofing
- Alltemp Insulations, Inc.
- Arrow Aviation Company, LLC
- Automated Production, LLC
- Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic
- Bayou Cane Fire Protection District
- BBP Sales, LLC
- Benoit Premium Threading, LLC
- Blackhawk Industrial Group
- Blessey Marine Services, Inc.
- Boland Marine & Industrial, LLC
- Bollinger Shipyards
- Bourg Dry Dock and Services
- Brownsfield Fire Department
- City of Mandeville
- City of Zachary
- Coastal Corrosion Control, Inc.
- CTCO Benefits Services, LLC
- D & D Construction
- Daybrook Fisheries, Inc.
- Deep South Crane & Rigging, LLC
- Delta Coatings, Inc.
- Diamond Services Corporation
- Eagle Control Systems, Inc.
- East Carroll Parish Hospital Service District
- GCB of Louisiana, LLC
- Greater Lafourche Port Commission
- Industrial Emergency Services, LLC
- Keystone Engineering Inc.
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Levingston Group
- Linear Controls Inc.
- Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #4
- Louisiana Blue
- LOPA
- Louisiana Workforce, LLC
- Macro Companies, LLC
- Marshland Equipment Rentals, LLC
- OEG
- Oilfield Instrumentation
- Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office
- Pafford Emergency Medical Services
- Partco, LLC
- Picou Group Contractors
- Poole Roofing Co, Inc.
- Quality Concrete Commercial Contractors
- Rapides Parish Police Jury Fire Districts
- River Rental Tools, Inc.
- RJ Daigle & Sons Contractors
- Rocks Lawn Care/Stump Out, LLC
- Roco Rescue, Inc.
- Rollo Security Services, Inc.
- ShredHedz, LLC
- SLEMCO
- Spartan Building Corporation
- Specialty Application Services, Inc.
- St. John Parish Fire Department
- St. Mary Community Action Agency
- Start Corporation
- Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District #1
- The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC
- The Foust Group, LLC
- US Fire Pump Company, LLC
- Verret Shipyard, Inc.
- Watertight Roofing and Construction, LLC
- WBR Fire Department
- West Carroll Parish Ambulance Service District
- Wood Tanks, Inc.
“Safety is not achieved through a single program or initiative. It is built through consistent leadership, employee engagement, and a willingness to continually improve,” said Damian Simoneaux, LWCC Safety Services Manager. “We are proud to partner with these organizations as they work to create environments where employees can perform their jobs safely and confidently every day.”
LWCC supports safer workplaces across Louisiana by providing policyholder members with industry-leading safety resources, training, consultation, and risk management expertise. Businesses can access free tools and guidance to strengthen their safety programs at www.lwcc.com/safetyservices.