Lupo Center Welcomes New Dermatologist

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Lupo Center for Aesthetic & General Dermatology, under the leadership of world-renowned cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mary Lupo, welcomes Anna S. Riess, MD, FAAD, a highly skilled and compassionate board-certified dermatologist who provides comprehensive care in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology.

Dr. Lupo says, “With a robust academic background and extensive clinical training, Dr. Riess offers a holistic approach to skincare, blending medical expertise with a keen aesthetic eye to achieve meaningful results for her patients.”

Dr. Riess earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Kentucky before pursuing her medical degree at Tulane University School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine internship at Tulane before entering the dermatology residency program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During her residency, Dr. Riess served as the cosmetics chair for two years, honing her skills in advanced cosmetic dermatologic treatments.

- Sponsors -

Her clinical expertise spans a wide array of dermatologic conditions, including skin cancer, acne, rosacea, eczema, hair loss, pigmentation disorders, and psoriasis. Dr. Riess takes pride in delivering thorough skin exams and personalized treatment plans to promote long-term skin health.

On the cosmetic side, Dr. Riess is dedicated to enhancing her patients’ natural beauty, specializing in non-surgical treatments such as dermal fillers, neuromodulators, and laser therapies. Her proficiency in using a range of advanced technologies, including intense pulse light, pulsed dye laser, non-ablative fractional lasers and fully ablative laser resurfacing – ensures that her patients achieve youthful, glowing skin with minimal downtime.

Using a patient-centered approach, Dr. Riess prioritizes both health and happiness, forging meaningful relationships with her patients and helping them feel confident in their own skin. She is known for her artistic eye and gentle touch, providing results that are both natural and transformative.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Riess is a contributing author to dermatologic academic journals and is an active member the American Academy of Dermatology.

Outside of her medical practice, Dr. Riess enjoys life in New Orleans with her husband, Christopher, and their dog, Pickles. Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, she is passionate about spending time with her family, travelling, tennis, and giving back to her community through volunteering.

“Dr. Riess is a great asset to the Lupo Center for Aesthetic and General Dermatology in New Orleans because she values integrity, service, and education,” says Dr. Lupo.

- Sponsors -

Dr. Riess welcomes patients of all ages and skin conditions, providing personalized care in a warm, welcoming environment. Visit www.drmarylupo.com for more information.

About the Lupo Center for Aesthetic and General Dermatology

Founded by internationally recognized dermatologist Dr. Mary P. Lupo, the Lupo Center for Aesthetic and General Dermatology has been a leader in comprehensive skin care in New Orleans for more than three decades. The practice offers a full spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services, combining cutting-edge technology with an evidence-based approach to achieve optimal results for patients of all ages.

Dr. Lupo and her team are known for advancing non-surgical aesthetic procedures and providing individualized treatment plans for conditions such as acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer, and photoaging. The center specializes in advanced laser therapies, injectables, and customized skin rejuvenation programs that emphasize natural-looking outcomes and long-term skin health.

“At the Lupo Center for Aesthetic and General Dermatology, we strive to give our patients a welcoming, professional atmosphere in which they can benefit from exceptional medical and cosmetic dermatologic care,” said Dr. Lupo.

Known for combining evidence-based medicine with the latest technologies, the Lupo Center emphasizes safe, individualized care and natural-looking results. For more than four decades, the clinic has built a reputation as one of the region’s leading dermatology practices, serving patients from across the Gulf South. For more information, visit www.drmarylupo.com.