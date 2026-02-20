Login
Lugenbuhl Announces Integration of Heller Draper & Horn

February 20, 2026   |By
Douglas Draper - Lugenbuhl Announces Integration of Heller Draper & Horn. Photo by Gittings Photography.
Douglas Draper – Lugenbuhl Announces Integration of Heller Draper & Horn. Photo by Gittings Photography provided by Heller Draper & Horn.

NEW ORLEANS – Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard is expanding its Louisiana bankruptcy and restructuring practice with the addition of a prominent local legal team.

The firm, founded in 1986 and headquartered in New Orleans, announced that Douglas S. Draper, founding member of Heller Draper & Horn, has joined Lugenbuhl along with attorneys Greta M. Brouphy and Michael E. Landis. The move strengthens the firm’s bankruptcy bench at a time when restructuring work remains active across Louisiana’s hospitality, maritime, energy and industrial sectors.

Greta Brouphy. Photo by Gittings Photography provided by Heller Draper & Horn.
Michael Landis. Photo by Gittings Photography provided by Heller Draper & Horn.

Founded in New Orleans in 1986, Lugenbuhl has grown into a nationally recognized firm but maintains deep roots in southeast Louisiana, with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The addition of Draper and his team represents a consolidation of experienced bankruptcy talent within the New Orleans legal market.

Firm leaders said discussions between the two practices evolved from exploratory conversations into a shared objective to unite capabilities and create a more comprehensive platform for client service, citing alignment in practice strengths, culture and long-term vision.

“The integration of these exceptional attorneys enhances our ability to serve clients with even greater depth, additional disciplines, greater bandwidth, agility, and experience,” said Benjamin W. Kadden, Managing Shareholder and Director of Bankruptcy. “Our combined team strengthens the firm’s longstanding commitment to delivering highly effective, efficient legal solutions in complex restructuring matters and bankruptcy matters.”

Consolidating Bankruptcy Talent – Heller Draper & Horn

Draper is widely known in Louisiana legal circles for his work in bankruptcy and commercial litigation. By joining Lugenbuhl, the unified practice expands its bench of tenured professionals and broadens its capacity to handle Chapter 11 reorganizations, creditor representations, workouts and complex restructuring matters.

Clients transitioning with Draper’s team will continue working with familiar advisors, now supported by the enhanced resources and collaborative strength of the integrated practice.

“We look forward to continuing our valued relationships under this strengthened structure,” the firm said in a statement. “Should clients have any questions about this development or the benefits it brings to their matters, we stand ready to provide more information.”

Founded in 1986, Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard is a full-service law firm specializing in admiralty and maritime, bankruptcy, insurance, litigation, commercial, corporate and trusts and estates, with offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Houston and Gulfport.

