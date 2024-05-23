Lugenbuhl Announces 4 New Shareholders

NEW ORLEANS — Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard has named four attorneys as shareholders.

“The selection of Thomas L. Colletta, Carin L. Marcussen, Adelaida J. Ferchmin, and Destinee F. Ramos as our newest shareholders have strengthened our bench in each their prospective areas,” said Lugenbuhl’s Managing Partner Benjamin Kadden. “Their combined experience has expanded the offerings for our clients.”

Colletta joined Lugenbuhl in 2022. Specializing in casualty, marine, and commercial litigation, he brings over two decades of legal experience representing transportation authorities, governmental bodies, and private enterprises. He graduated from Tulane University Law School and served as a law clerk for the Hon. Gene Thibodeaux. He specializes in appellate advocacy, with representations in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth and Sixth Circuits. He has been named a top attorney in casualty and marine litigation by New Orleans Magazine. Additionally, he is listed in Best Lawyers of America and holds an AV rating from Martindale Hubbell.

Ferchmin joined Lugenbuhl’s Admiralty & Energy group in 2021. She focuses on advising clients in maritime, insurance and energy matters. She uses her knowledge of Spanish, Polish and Croatian to assist clients with international transactions and matters involving foreign entities or witnesses. She grew up in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She has represented the interests of domestic and international insurers, marine terminal owners, ship owners, charterers and P&I Clubs on matters related to insurance coverage and defense, personal injuries, vessel collisions, vessel purchases and documentation and charter party disputes. She is a member and the former president (2011-2015) of the New Orleans Chapter of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association. She is also involved in the Maritime Law Association.

Marcussen joined Lugenbuhl’s insurance section in 2021. Her practice encompasses insurance coverage, bad faith, wrongful death, personal injury, contract, fraud, the Consumer Protection Act, surface damages, and broker/dealer litigation. She has represented clients in arbitrations with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. She was the valedictorian of Bethel High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma in 1996. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business from Oklahoma State University in 2000, and earned her Juris Doctorate, with honors, from the University of Oklahoma in 2003. She was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar in 2003 and the Texas Bar in 2021. Her practice extends across various federal district courts and appellate courts. She serves on the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Disaster Relief Committee and the Civil Procedure and Evidence Code Committee, and she looks forward to continuing her community involvement in Texas.

Destinee F. Ramos joined Lugenbuhl in 2018. She has participated in all phases of litigation, from pre-dispute negotiations to formal litigation. Specializing primarily in general commercial litigation defense and dispute resolution, she has represented a diverse clientele including blue water ship owners, carriers, logistics providers, trucking and shipping distributors, oil and gas providers, as well as small and large companies, and their insurers. She is a graduate of Tulane University Law School, where she was elected to Order of the Coif and served as senior managing editor of the Tulane Maritime Law Journal. She holds a Certificate in Maritime Law and received the Charles Kohlmeyer Jr. Award for outstanding J.D. graduate in maritime law.

Founded in 1986, Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard is a law firm specializing in admiralty and maritime, bankruptcy, insurance, litigation, commercial, corporate, real estate, and estates and trusts. The firm has offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Houston and Gulfport.