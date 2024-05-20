Luetkemeier Named President of Dupuy Group

NEW ORLEANS — Hans Luetkemeier is the new president of the Dupuy Group, a global logistics provider servicing ports in New Orleans; Charleston, S.C.; Houston, and Jacksonville, Fla. He will oversee all of Dupuy’s operations and lead its future business strategy.

Luetkemeier brings with him over 35 years of experience in the logistics industry, ranging from ocean vessel management and landside terminal operations to intermodal transport and warehousing services. He previously was the associate director of transportation for Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain North America and also served as vice president, dry cargo, for Kinder Morgan Terminals. Early in his career, Luetkemeier held various roles at General Steamship Agencies, a leading U.S.-based ocean vessel husbanding agency. He has participated in some of the largest bulk terminal expansion projects in North America, including a coal export expansion project at Kinder Morgan’s IMT terminal on the lower Mississippi River in 2012.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead the Dupuy Group,” Luetkemeier said. “Dupuy is a well-recognized and respected name in the warehousing industry and has been for a very long time. Dupuy’s footprint will allow us to further diversify both our customer and cargo base with the added goal of expanding our services into other areas.”

- Sponsors -

The Dupuy Group, which was founded in 1936, was acquired by Transportation Industrial Partners in April 2023. TIP is a joint venture between Ridgewood Infrastructure, an investor in infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market, and Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions.