Lucky No. 7

September always feels like a month of transition. As another long New Orleans summer slowly begins to give way to fall, football returns, school is back in session, and here at Renaissance Publishing, we settle into the rhythm of another busy season as we head toward the home stretch of the year.

This September, I find myself especially grateful — for family, for New Orleans and for the opportunity to continue learning and serving our community.

Our family recently celebrated one of life’s greatest blessings with the arrival of our seventh grandchild, Paige Prière Jaquillard. There is something remarkable about welcoming a new baby into the family. No matter how many times we experience it, the joy never gets old. Becoming “Pop” for the seventh time, while also watching Penelope head off to kindergarten, reminds me just how quickly life moves and how important it is to appreciate these special moments. Andrea and I are incredibly blessed by our growing family, and Paige has already brought even more love and happiness into our lives.

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Another memorable moment recently came from someone who has meant so much to this city and region. Listening to Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame speech, I was struck not only by his passion, but by how beautifully he articulated his love for New Orleans, the Saints and, especially, the Who Dat Nation.

Drew arrived in New Orleans at a time when our city needed something to believe in. What followed became much bigger than football. He became part of the fabric of this community, and New Orleans became part of him. Hearing him express that connection reminded me why sports can be so powerful. They create shared experiences, bring people together and give a community something to rally around. Drew’s words captured the special relationship between a player, a team and a city — one that will always hold an important place in New Orleans history.

On a personal and professional note, I am also honored to have been accepted into Leadership Jefferson, a program of the Jefferson Chamber and its foundation. After spending my entire career in the Greater New Orleans business community, I know there is always more to learn — about our businesses, our government, our challenges and, most importantly, the people working every day to move our region forward.

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I look forward to the experiences, conversations and relationships that will come from the program over the year ahead, and to finding new ways to contribute to a community that has given me so much.

From welcoming Paige, to celebrating a Saints legend, to beginning a new leadership journey, this September gives me plenty of reasons to be grateful — and excited about what comes next.