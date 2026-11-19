NEW ORLEANS — Rizzuto Restaurant Group is expanding its New Orleans dining portfolio with the Dec. 1 opening of Lucciola, a 68-seat modern Italian trattoria at 930 Poydras St. The restaurant will offer a rotating menu of Italian dishes priced under $40, along with weekday lunch and dinner service.

Named for the Italian word for “firefly,” Lucciola will feature a 12-seat bar and a cocktail program, with weekday happy hour specials including $10 pasta dishes and discounted signature cocktails. Its menu will draw on traditional Italian cooking while incorporating contemporary preparations and seasonal ingredients.

Lucciola’s Lemon Basil Cream Ravioli. Photo provided by Lucciola.

Rizzuto Family Expands Restaurant Portfolio with Lucciola

Lucciola is the latest addition to the family-owned Rizzuto Restaurant Group, which operates Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House in Lakeview, Rizzuto’s Prime in downtown New Orleans and Jester Daiquiris on Bourbon Street.

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The new restaurant marks the first restaurant ownership venture for siblings Jack Rizzuto Jr. and Elizabeth Rizzuto, with Executive Chef Jason Caronna leading kitchen operations. Their father, Jack Rizzuto, is the founder and CEO of Rizzuto Restaurant Group, which has interests spanning restaurants, nightlife, event production and Mardi Gras float building.

“I’m incredibly honored to be joining forces with my brother to bring this new restaurant concept to life; one that is rooted in the experiences, traditions, and cuisine we were raised on while contributing to the continued culinary evolution of the city we call home,” said Elizabeth Rizzuto, Owner of Lucciola.

Executive Chef Brings Decades of Experience

Executive Chef Jason Caronna brings decades of restaurant experience and a family history rooted in Sicilian cooking to his role as executive chef.

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Photo provided by Lucciola.

His grandparents emigrated from Palermo, Sicily, to Louisiana and established Caronna’s Grocery, where the family developed a business centered on Italian food. Caronna credits his grandmother’s Italian country cooking and his grandfather’s Sicilian traditions with shaping his culinary approach.

A valedictorian graduate of the Culinary Institute of New Orleans, Caronna previously served as banquet chef at the Pimsol Club in the World Trade Center and spent 15 years as executive chef and general manager at Sun Ray International Grill.

He later oversaw menu development and kitchen operations at Amici and Creole Carre before helping launch Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House, where he contributed to the restaurant’s menu.

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Skin On Branzino. Photo provided by Lucciola.

Jack Rizzuto Jr., a New Orleans native, grew up learning family recipes and preparing homemade bread and pasta at Rizzuto’s in Lakeview. In addition to his restaurant interests, he is an attorney at Bearden Law Firm, PLLC, vice president of Mardi Gras float-building company Rizzuto & Company and co-captain of the Krewe of Pygmalion.

Jack Rizzuto, who has 40 years of experience in hospitality and related businesses, also oversees Rizzuto & Company and Clover Productions, an event design, rental and production company.

With Lucciola, the restaurant group is introducing a more casual Italian dining concept to its portfolio, emphasizing accessible pricing, a changing menu and service for both lunch and dinner.

“We envisioned Lucciola as a place where guests can come together over thoughtfully prepared dishes in a welcoming atmosphere that feels both elevated and approachable,” said Elizabeth Rizzuto.