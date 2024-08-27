LSU School of Public Health launches Louisiana 3.0+ Scholars Pledge

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Health New Orleans has announced the launch of Louisiana 3.0+ Scholars Pledge, a program of the School of Public Health designed to recognize and retain the brightest minds in Louisiana.

“As a people-centered, health-focused organization LSU Health New Orleans is committed to attracting and retaining the brightest scientists and care providers,” Dr. Steve Nelson, chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans, said in a press release.

Starting in the 2024-2025 academic year, any student who is a Louisiana resident or who earned their undergraduate degree from a Louisiana university with a GPA of 3.0 or higher will be automatically accepted into LSU School of Public Health’s Master of Public Health program.

- Sponsors -

“Public health is vital to our big-picture vision to build a healthier Louisiana,” said Dr. Edward Trapido, dean of the School of Public Health. “Louisiana 3.0+ Scholars Pledge aims to nurture and retain homegrown talent, ensuring a strong and innovative future for health prevention and public health leadership throughout the state. We mean to materially impact health outcomes and healthcare delivery in Louisiana.”

By participating in the Louisiana 3.0+ Scholars Pledge, students will benefit from a streamlined admissions process and immediate entry into a rigorous and supportive academic environment dedicated to advancing public health.

For more information about the Louisiana 3.0+ Scholars Pledge and how to apply, please visit the LSU School of Public Health website at sph.lsuhsc.edu.