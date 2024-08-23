LSU Professor Wins Nexus Louisiana PitchBR Competition

The competition also featured pitches from other promising startups, including AnnaBeth Guillory of BeautyFindr and Rodney Shepherd of Blue Tree. BeautyFindr is a pioneering app that connects clients with beauty professionals for a range of services, featuring an SOS urgent request feature for beauty emergencies. Blue Tree aims to revolutionize the collegiate entrepreneurship ecosystem by stimulating economic activity within university campuses, using innovative marketing software designed to connect business owners with peers seeking specific products and services on campus.