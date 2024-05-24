LSU Online & Continuing Education Celebrates 100th Anniversary

BATON ROUGE – LSU Online & Continuing Education is celebrating its 100th anniversary. A spokesperson said the division has had more than 2 million enrollments and has offered a wide range of courses over the last century.

“We are excited to recognize this major milestone in our program’s history and are creating new ways and greater opportunities to provide educational enrichment to a vast array of people who can benefit from our offerings,” said Lisa Verma, senior director of professional development at LSU Online & Continuing Education. “For 100 years, we have been committed to providing accessible and flexible education options that empower individuals to reach their full potential and achieve their goals, and we believe the future will be even brighter.”

“As the pace of change accelerates, continuing education plays a crucial role in helping individuals stay competitive in the ever-evolving job market,” said LSU Executive Vice President and Provost Roy Haggerty. “LSU Online & Continuing Education has been instrumental in providing learners with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers while also improving lifestyle and personal wellbeing.”

- Sponsors -

Haggerty said the efforts of the university’s continuing education division will be a point of emphasis as LSU enhances its focus on preparing people for jobs in many different industries.

One of the program’s most popular courses, Fundamentals of Supervision, has been offered for 60 years. The course is taught by the program’s longest-tenured professor, who has been with LSU Online & Continuing Education for 40 years.

Verma said LSU’s professional development offerings allow participants to receive certificates and certifications in behavioral sciences, accounting, auditing, business, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital marketing, sales and other fields.

The Online Distance Program allows students to earn college credits toward their degrees through virtual classes. Participants do not have to be enrolled at LSU to take these classes, and credits earned may be transferred to degree programs at other colleges and universities. There is also a dedicated paralegal program to help prepare individuals, graduates and future law students with training that will help them be better prepared for careers in the law.

To advance education for middle and high school students, Verma said LSU Online & Continuing Education supports the Louisiana Science & Engineering Fair, working to help advance STEM education for the state’s next generations of science and technology leaders.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers a variety of classes and activities for adults 50 and older, such as yoga, aquatic exercise, history and literature courses and field trips to cultural attractions, keeping senior populations active and engaged. There are OLLI chapters in Baton Rouge, St. Francisville and Slidell, and offerings are specialized within each.

- Sponsors -

LSU Online & Continuing Education is expanding its offerings into new and emerging fields. There are, for instance, five new certificate courses related to legal medical cannabis.

“We are staying relevant by providing training to industries that are both well established and emerging,” Verma said.

To commemorate its centennial, LSU Online & Continuing Education will host a special event at the South Stadium Club at LSU Tiger Stadium on Thursday, May 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.