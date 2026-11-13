LSU New Orleans Proposed for U.S. Space Academy

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has formally submitted a proposal to establish the U.S. Space Academy at LSU New Orleans, positioning the university’s lakefront campus as the potential permanent home of a proposed NASA-supported federal academy that would educate future astronauts, engineers, scientists and leaders for the nation’s space programs.

Under Louisiana’s proposal, the U.S. Space Academy would welcome its first class of 300 cadets in fall 2028, expand to 1,200 cadets by fall 2031 and eventually accommodate 4,000 or more.

“Louisiana has helped America reach the stars for generations, and we are ready to help lead the next era of American spaceflight,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “The U.S. Space Academy belongs in a state that builds the rockets, supports our nation’s military and is now home to the world’s largest spaceport. By bringing together our world-class assets and partners across Louisiana, we are offering President Trump and NASA a home where the next generation of American space leaders can learn, train and prepare to carry our nation further than ever before.”

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President Donald Trump established the Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy in August 2026. NASA subsequently invited governors to submit proposals outlining potential locations, site readiness and available partner resources.

Landry designated Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to lead the state’s proposal, working with LSU, Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.), the City of New Orleans, Entergy New Orleans and other partners. The effort has drawn support from more than 100 employers, universities and organizations, along with Louisiana’s congressional delegation.

LSU New Orleans Campus Facilities and State Investment

Under Louisiana’s proposal, the U.S. Space Academy would operate within the existing LSU New Orleans lakefront campus as a separate institution, with its own residential facilities, academic space, formation grounds and designated areas under Academy governance.

The state is proposing the location in part because of the university’s existing infrastructure. LSU New Orleans has 2.83 million square feet of academic, laboratory, residential, athletic and research facilities, including 1,676 residence hall beds. Originally built to serve more than 17,000 students, the campus currently has 23 classrooms, 37 laboratories and 348 offices available for use, according to the proposal.

LSU and the state expect to have the facilities needed to launch the Academy ready by the third quarter of 2027, ahead of the first class in fall 2028. Renovations and new construction would continue through 2031, allowing the initial cadets to complete their education on the same campus where they began.

Louisiana’s proposed financial commitment includes LSU facilities and operations, LED startup funding and accelerated infrastructure investment by the City of New Orleans. A dedicated Louisiana U.S. Space Academy Fund would cover startup expenses and independent operating infrastructure, reducing the federal investment required to establish and maintain the Academy. The announcement did not specify the proposed funding amount or total construction costs.

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The City of New Orleans would support the U.S. Space Academy project through infrastructure coordination and improvements to roads, drainage and public services benefiting the campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

“New Orleans has long been a space flight pioneer and innovator,” said New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno. “As the site of NASA’s Michoud facility, we’ve been home to America’s premier Rocket Factory from the space shuttle program through today’s Artemis missions. Our state’s thriving aerospace industry, passion for innovation and new ideas, and burgeoning academic institutions make our city fertile ground to grow America’s spaceflight future with the new US Space Academy.”

A $100 million Entergy New Orleans grid-hardening program already underway across the city would also support electrical reliability. The program includes replacing older utility poles with stronger equipment designed to withstand winds of up to 140 mph.

Building on the Region’s Aerospace Industry

The proposed U.S. Space Academy location would be approximately nine miles from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, which has supported American spaceflight for more than 65 years.

Michoud manufactured the Saturn V first stages for the Apollo missions, external tanks for the Space Shuttle program and core stages for NASA’s Space Launch System rockets used in the Artemis program. The National Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Michoud also develops composite and metallic manufacturing processes used in aerospace production.

The region’s aerospace industry includes Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Textron Systems and Vivace, along with SpaceX’s Starbase Louisiana and NASA’s nearby Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The Naval Information Warfare Center also operates in the LSU New Orleans Research & Technology Park.

“Louisiana is building one of the most consequential aerospace ecosystems in the country, and the U.S. Space Academy would give us the opportunity to build the talent pipeline alongside it,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “From LSU’s research capabilities to Michoud, Starbase Louisiana, our military assets and the growing network of companies supporting this industry, the pieces are already here.”

Greater New Orleans occupies a central position in what state economic development officials describe as the Gulf South Space Corridor, extending from Kennedy Space Center in Florida to Johnson Space Center in Houston and SpaceX’s Starbase in South Texas, with Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama to the north.

The region also includes military installations and operations that could support cadet training, including Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the U.S. Coast Guard and Louisiana National Guard facilities. Under the proposal, the Louisiana National Guard would support cadet leadership development and military training.

“For more than 65 years, Greater New Orleans has powered manned space flight, from Apollo to the Space Shuttle to Artemis,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of GNO, Inc. “That work keeps growing, with SpaceX’s new Starbase Louisiana, Vivace’s next-generation space station, and an aerospace supply chain that stretches across the Gulf South. The U.S. Space Academy belongs where America builds the future of space travel, training the leaders who will take space exploration further than ever.”

Academic Partnerships and Workforce Development

The proposal would connect LSU New Orleans with the broader LSU System’s research and academic resources, along with a network of regional colleges and universities.

LSU’s flagship Baton Rouge campus is a Carnegie R1 research university with Land-, Sea- and Space-Grant status. According to the state’s proposal, LSU has a research enterprise exceeding $600 million, with research partners including NASA, the Office of Naval Research, the National Security Agency, U.S. Army Cyber Command and several national laboratories.

LSU New Orleans already offers mechanical engineering and an undergraduate certificate in aerospace manufacturing through its College of Engineering.

“Producing the talent to support NASA, U.S. Space Force, and industry in space is a generational opportunity, and one LSU proudly and eagerly accepts,” said LSU System President Dr. Wade Rousse. “Leveraging the LSU New Orleans campus and connecting it to the entirety of the LSU system, with its research capabilities and workforce connectivity, gives this proposal a strategic advantage.”

The proposed academic model would provide cadets with a shared core curriculum focused on space-related disciplines, followed by specialized pathways toward NASA and federal civil service, military careers or commercial aerospace employment.

Twelve regional colleges and universities have been identified as potential academic partners. Southern University at New Orleans and Tulane University have committed facilities and academic resources to support the proposed Academy.

Tulane would contribute resources including its Space Law Program and Air Force, Army and Naval ROTC programs. LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans would provide medical education and biomedical research resources.

Other participating institutions include Xavier University of Louisiana, Dillard University, Loyola University New Orleans, Delgado Community College and Southeastern Louisiana University, with programs spanning engineering, science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and public policy.

U.S. Space Academy – Next Steps

The proposal has received support from New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and other state and local officials.

Louisiana’s proposal remains under consideration as NASA and the Presidential Commission evaluate plans for the Academy and its permanent location. The state and its partners will continue working with federal officials as the selection process advances.