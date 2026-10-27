LSU New Orleans Names 4 Chancellor Finalists

NEW ORLEANS — Four finalists have been selected in the search for LSU New Orleans‘ next chancellor, LSU System President Wade Rousse announced. The candidates will visit campus Nov. 3 and 4 to meet with faculty, staff, students and community members.

“LSU New Orleans has tremendous potential, and selecting the right leader is critical to realizing that potential,” Rousse said. “These four finalists bring a wide range of experience and proven leadership in higher education. I’m confident that our next chancellor will help us build on the university’s strengths, expand opportunities for students and position LSU New Orleans for long-term success.”

Sebastian van Delden

Van Delden currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Winthrop University. He previously held leadership positions at the College of Charleston, Southeastern Louisiana University and USC Upstate. His background includes research in artificial intelligence and robotics, academic program development and securing funding for STEM initiatives. He earned his doctorate in computer science from the University of Central Florida.

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Michael J. Savoie

Savoie is vice provost at the University of North Texas at Frisco and dean of its College of Applied and Collaborative Studies. He previously held leadership positions at Southern Methodist University, Utah Valley University and UT Dallas. His work focuses on technology, organizational improvement and higher education leadership. An LSU graduate, Savoie also holds an MBA from Nicholls State University and a doctorate from the University of North Texas.

Jeanette R. Weiland

Weiland currently serves as interim chancellor and chief administrative officer of LSU New Orleans, leading the university through its transition into the LSU System. She has more than 20 years of leadership experience in higher education, healthcare and economic development, including previous roles at Tulane University, the New Orleans Business Alliance and Ochsner Health. She earned her bachelor’s degree from LSU and two master’s degrees from the University of New Orleans.

Kent L. Willis

Willis serves as senior vice president for enrollment and student engagement at Stephen F. Austin State University, where his leadership contributed to record freshman enrollment and a 7% increase in overall enrollment. He previously held leadership positions at California State University, Fresno, and within the University of Texas System. His experience includes student success, enrollment management and university administration. He earned his doctorate in educational management from Hampton University and is a UC Berkeley Executive Leadership Academy fellow.

LSU New Orleans Chancellor – Next Steps

The finalists will participate in campus visits Nov. 3 and 4, providing opportunities for the university community to learn more about each candidate and their vision for LSU New Orleans.

The chancellor search comes as LSU New Orleans continues its integration into the LSU System following the July 1 transition, with an emphasis on academic excellence, financial sustainability and expanding opportunities for students.