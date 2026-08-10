Eddie Compass III – LSU New Orleans Names 2 Public Safety Leaders. Photo provided by LSU New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – LSU New Orleans has announced the appointments of Edwin “Eddie” Compass III as executive director of safety and emergency preparedness and Jose Campuzano as chief of police, further strengthening the university’s public safety leadership team as it continues building the future of LSU New Orleans.

Together, the appointments reflect the university’s ongoing investment in making safety a defining priority across every aspect of campus life, creating a secure, prepared and welcoming environment where students, faculty, staff and visitors can learn, work and thrive.

Compass will lead the university’s comprehensive strategy to advance campus safety and emergency preparedness, overseeing campus security operations, emergency management, environmental health and safety, laboratory safety, OSHA compliance, event safety coordination and oversight of the University Police Department.

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In this role, he will help shape a university-wide culture of preparedness that integrates safety into every aspect of campus operations. Campuzano will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department, leading campus law enforcement, investigations, community policing initiatives and officer development.

“Creating a safe and secure campus is fundamental to everything we hope to accomplish at LSU New Orleans,” said Jeanette Weiland, interim chancellor and chief administrative officer of LSU New Orleans. “Safety is not simply one responsibility among many. It is the foundation that supports student success, research, innovation and every other priority we have as a university. As we continue building the future of LSU New Orleans, every leadership appointment is guided by more than experience alone. We are seeking individuals who demonstrate integrity, sound judgment, accountability and a genuine commitment to serving others.”

Compass to Lead LSU New Orleans Campus Safety & Emergency Preparedness

Compass brings more than four decades of executive leadership in law enforcement, higher education security, emergency preparedness and crisis management. His career includes serving as superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, chief of campus security at Delgado Community College and chief of security for Louisiana’s Recovery School District, where he directed security operations for dozens of campuses throughout Louisiana.

Throughout his career, he has led comprehensive emergency preparedness initiatives, developed nationally recognized active shooter response protocols, directed security planning for major national events and built strong partnerships among local, state and federal agencies to strengthen public safety.

Compass also has longstanding ties to the university, having served for nearly two decades in operations and security leadership at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, where he helped oversee security and event operations for thousands of visitors attending concerts, athletic events and other major gatherings.

“Public safety is most effective when it becomes part of an organization’s culture rather than simply a response to emergencies. That means investing in preparedness, building strong relationships and continually evaluating how we can better protect our campus community,” said Compass. “LSU New Orleans has an opportunity to build a safety program that reflects these principles, and I look forward to helping lead that effort.”

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Campuzano Named LSU New Orleans Chief of Police

Jose Campuzano – LSU New Orleans Names 2 Public Safety Leaders. Photo provided by LSU New Orleans.

Campuzano brings more than 26 years of law enforcement experience spanning municipal, university, state and federal agencies. Most recently, he served with the U.S. Department of Defense Police assigned to the U.S. Navy before joining the Louisiana State Police. His background also includes serving as interim chief of police at Dillard University, where he oversaw campus police operations, emergency management, Clery Act compliance, investigations, officer training and crisis response planning.

Throughout his career, Campuzano has held leadership positions in training, investigations, administration and emergency preparedness while maintaining extensive certifications in active shooter response, homeland security and public safety management. He has built collaborative relationships with local, state and federal law enforcement partners and is committed to fostering a campus environment where safety, service and trust go hand in hand.

“Campus policing is about more than enforcing laws. It is about building relationships, earning trust and creating an environment where students, faculty and staff feel safe every day,” said Campuzano. “These principles have guided me throughout my career, and they will continue to guide our department as we work to support the LSU New Orleans community.”