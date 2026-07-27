Cheria Scaffidi – LSU New Orleans Appoints Foundation CEO. Photo provided by the LSU New Orleans Foundation.

NEW ORLEANS – LSU New Orleans has announced that Cheria Scaffidi has been named executive director of university advancement and president and chief executive officer of the LSU New Orleans Foundation, where she will lead the university’s fundraising, alumni engagement, corporate partnerships and philanthropic strategy.

Scaffidi has served as interim executive director of university advancement since March, providing leadership during the university’s historic return to the LSU System. Following a formal search process, Scaffidi was selected for the permanent position after emerging as the leading candidate.

“LSU New Orleans is entering an exciting new chapter, and building strong relationships with our alumni, donors, corporate partners and the broader community will be essential to realizing our vision for the future,” said Jeanette Weiland, interim chancellor and chief administrative officer of LSU New Orleans. “Cheria has earned the confidence of our university community through her leadership, strategic thinking and unwavering commitment to LSU New Orleans. She is exactly the right person to lead our advancement efforts as we build the philanthropic partnerships and alumni engagement that will shape the university’s future. I am confident her leadership will strengthen support for LSU New Orleans and expand opportunities for generations of students to come.”

- Sponsors -

As executive director of university advancement and president and CEO of the LSU New Orleans Foundation, Scaffidi will provide executive leadership for all advancement functions, including major gifts, annual giving, alumni relations, corporate and foundation partnerships, and foundation governance. She will work closely with university leadership and the Foundation Board to strengthen philanthropic investment, advance strategic priorities and foster lifelong engagement among alumni and supporters.

“I am honored to serve LSU New Orleans during such a transformative moment in our university’s history,” Scaffidi said. “By building on the extraordinary legacy of the Privateer community, which has helped shape the fabric of our city, state and region, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to write the next chapter of our story. One that brings together alumni, donors, partners, students and our community to invest in a bold future that transforms lives for generations to come. My goal is simple: to help people believe in what’s possible and give them meaningful ways to build it with us.”

Experience in Advancement & Innovation

Scaffidi joined the university in 2023 as creative director and community strategist for the UNO Research & Technology Foundation, where she led strategic communications and cross-sector initiatives supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, workforce development and university engagement. She collaborated with university leadership, industry partners and community stakeholders to advance institutional priorities and strengthen the university’s regional impact.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

In March 2026, she was appointed interim executive director of university advancement and acting president and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, overseeing fundraising, alumni engagement, corporate partnerships and foundation operations while leading organizational alignment across the university’s advancement functions.

Throughout her career, Scaffidi has held leadership roles across entrepreneurship, business development, operations and investment management, consistently bringing people, partnerships and strategy together to drive organizational growth and long-term impact.

Scaffidi earned a Bachelor of Arts from Southeastern Louisiana University.