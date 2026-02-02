LSU-Led FUEL Project Secures Up to $160M

NEW ORLEANS — A statewide, LSU-led coalition has been awarded up to $160 million over the next decade through the U.S. National Science Foundation’s highly competitive NSF Engines program to support energy transition research, workforce development, and commercialization efforts across Louisiana.

The grant, announced by the National Science Foundation in Washington, D.C., is the largest NSF award ever received by a Louisiana-based consortium. The effort is led by LSU and includes more than 50 public and private partners spanning industry, higher education, workforce development, and state government.

Energy Transition Focus and Workforce Development

Known as Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, or FUEL, the initiative will focus on advancing technologies and talent needed to support energy transition and industrial decarbonization along Louisiana’s industrial corridor. Planned areas of work include carbon capture, transport, and storage; hydrogen; carbon dioxide utilization for low-carbon fuels and products; water use and management; sustainable manufacturing; and related policy development.

Louisiana is home to more than 250,000 workers in the energy, chemical, and petrochemical sectors, and project leaders said the state’s existing industrial infrastructure positions it to play a significant role in the development and deployment of lower-carbon energy solutions.

State and Federal NSF Investment

The state, through Louisiana Economic Development, will contribute an additional $67.5 million over the next 10 years to support the project and its anticipated economic impact. State funding will help higher education partners build teams focused on translating research into commercial applications.

The FUEL initiative is anchored at LSU’s Institute for Energy Innovation, which was established in 2022 following a $27.5 million gift from Shell. LSU officials said the grant aligns with the university’s broader research priorities and its role in supporting Louisiana’s manufacturing and energy sectors as global demand shifts toward lower-carbon solutions.

LSU President William F. Tate IV said the selection reflects the strength of the university’s research capacity and its partnerships across the state. Project leaders noted that collaboration among universities, community and technical colleges, private energy companies, and state agencies will be central to the effort.

The FUEL team is led by Andrew Maas, associate vice president for research in LSU’s Office of Innovation and Ecosystem Development, who serves as principal investigator. Maas said the initiative is designed to integrate research, commercialization, and workforce development to address emerging energy challenges.

The NSF Engines competition was highly selective. More than 700 concepts were initially submitted nationwide, with 188 teams invited to submit full proposals. Following virtual and in-person site visits, NSF selected 16 finalists before making its final award decisions.

FUEL partners include the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, the Louisiana Board of Regents, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Greater New Orleans, Inc., Shell, ExxonMobil, and Baker Hughes.

The award adds to a series of recent federal investments involving LSU and regional partners, including offshore wind, hydrogen development, and carbon capture research initiatives aimed at strengthening Louisiana’s position in the evolving energy economy.