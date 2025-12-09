LSU LCMC Health Uncovers Key Cancer Findings

NEW ORLEANS – Researchers at the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center have published groundbreaking findings in the medical journal “NPJ Breast Cancer” that shed new light on triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI)-funded study, led by Dr. Lucio Miele, director of the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, in collaboration with colleagues at LSU Health New Orleans, City of Hope Cancer Center (Duarte, CA), and the University of California, San Diego, examined tumors from more than 250 Black and White women across Louisiana.

Unlike many earlier studies, this research balanced age, cancer stage and other variables, allowing scientists to focus on the underlying biology of the disease rather than external factors.

- Sponsors -

Key Discoveries

They researchers found that race is not an intrinsic predictor of survival. Despite well-documented differences in cancer outcomes, this study found that worse outcomes for Black women with TNBC are more likely linked to later diagnosis and socioeconomic challenges to care rather than tumor biology alone.

A new molecular subtype was also identified. Researchers discovered a previously unrecognized group of TNBC tumors with distinct biological features, potentially opening the door to novel, targeted treatment strategies.

Immune differences may hold the key to future therapies. Tumors from Black women showed higher levels of certain immune cells, particularly B-cells, which are associated with better responses to treatment and longer survival. These findings suggest new opportunities for precision immunotherapy.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“Triple-negative breast cancer is one of the hardest cancers to treat because it lacks targeted therapies. It is not a single group of tumors. It’s made up of many biologically different subtypes,” said Dr. Miele. “By better understanding the genetic and immune landscapes of these tumors in Louisiana women, we can move closer to developing treatments tailored to each patient’s biology, improving survival and reducing healthcare gaps.”

“These findings are a major step toward making treatment more personal and effective for patients with triple-negative breast cancer,” said Victoria L. Seewaldt, M.D., Ruth Ziegler Chair in Population Sciences, City of Hope. “By uncovering immune differences that may influence how tumors respond to therapy, we’re opening the door to precision immunotherapies that could improve survival and quality of life for women who face this aggressive disease.”

Louisiana Moving Towards NCI Designation

Louisiana has some of the highest breast cancer death rates in the country, with overall cancer incidence more than 40% above the national average. TNBC disproportionately affects Black women in the state, making research into its biology and treatment especially urgent.

- Sponsors -

“Achieving NCI designation requires exactly this type of pioneering, community-relevant research that benefits the people of Louisiana,” said Dr. Miele. “The designation would bring more clinical trials, research funding, and access to the latest therapies for Louisiana patients, keeping families closer to home while receiving world-class care.”

The NCI designation application aims to revolutionize in-state cancer research and treatment by providing exceptional scientific leadership in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment in Louisiana. NCI designation signifies that the institutions involved are using the latest therapies and clinical trials with speedy conversion from scientific discovery to effective treatments.

“Louisiana is one of only a few states with an extremely high cancer incidence that lacks an NCI-designated cancer center,” said Dr. Steve Nelson, chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans.

Achieving NCI designation is one of the most demanding milestones in cancer research, requiring centers to demonstrate excellence in laboratory science, clinical trials, population health and community outreach. Institutions must show strong research capacity, significant federal funding and the ability to translate scientific discoveries into patient care, all vetted through a rigorous federal review.

With only 73 centers nationwide holding this status, the designation is widely regarded as the nation’s benchmark for cancer leadership.

“If you’re one of the tens of thousands of people in our state who has been diagnosed with cancer, you know firsthand the difficulties this disease can bring,” said Miele. “What is clear is that all Louisianians deserve first-class cancer care.”

Workforce Implications of NCI Designation

NCI designation carries workforce implications, typically leading to the expansion of oncology research teams, clinical trial staff and community-outreach personnel, along with new training opportunities that strengthen the state’s pipeline of cancer specialists.

About the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center

The LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center is leading the fight against cancer through an integrated approach that unites innovative research, compassionate clinical care, and world-class education. Our teams bring the latest scientific discoveries directly to patients, improving outcomes across Louisiana and beyond. Together, we’re building a cancer center that stands for more than medicine. One that brings innovation and hope to every corner of our community as we advance toward National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation.

About LSU Health New Orleans

LSU Health New Orleans educates Louisiana’s health care professionals. The state’s health sciences university leader, LSU Health New Orleans includes a School of Medicine with campuses in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, the state’s only School of Dentistry, Louisiana’s only public School of Public Health and Schools of Allied Health Professions, Nursing and Graduate Studies. LSU Health New Orleans faculty take care of patients in hospitals and clinics throughout the region. In the vanguard of biosciences research, the LSU Health New Orleans research enterprise generates jobs and enormous annual economic impact. LSU Health New Orleans faculty have made lifesaving discoveries and continue to work to prevent, advance treatment and cure disease.