LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center Expands Clinical Trials Office

NEW ORLEANS – The LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center has strategically expanded its Cancer Clinical Trials Office, reinforcing its commitment to bringing cutting-edge cancer treatments closer to patients across Louisiana.

The enhanced office, led by Dr. Patrick Ma, Associate Director of Clinical Research, alongside Medical Director Dr. Yazmin Odia and Administrative Director Eileen Mederos, RN, will oversee and coordinate cancer clinical trials across the LSU Health system of hospitals where the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center performs clinical research.

Recruited from leading academic medical centers, Dr. Ma (Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, Penn State University) and Dr. Odia (Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute), bring extensive expertise in clinical-translational research leadership and trial development, reinforcing the Cancer Center’s investment in building National Cancer Institute (NCI)-level capacity in Louisiana.

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“Clinical trials are how we turn today’s discoveries into tomorrow’s standard of care,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, Director of the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. “By strengthening our Cancer Clinical Trials Office, we are ensuring that more patients across Louisiana have access to the most advanced treatment options without having to leave home. This is a cornerstone of our mission to build a cancer center that delivers world-class care, drives discovery, and transforms outcomes for our state.”

LSU LCMC Addressing Access to Cancer Care in Louisiana

In Louisiana, where approximately 30,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed each year and nearly 9,000 lives are lost to the disease, limited access to cancer clinical trials has historically been a significant barrier to care. The LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center is working to change that and improve health outcomes for all Louisianians.

Through a coordinated, system-wide approach, the Cancer Clinical Trials Office will expand the number and variety of cancer clinical trials available across LCMC Health-affiliated hospitals; streamline trial activation, regulatory processes, and patient enrollment; strengthen partnerships between researchers, clinicians, and community sites; as well as ensure trials reflect the populations and communities most affected by cancer in Louisiana.

The Cancer Clinical Trials Office builds on the Cancer Center’s existing infrastructure while introducing enhanced coordination, oversight, technologies, and support to improve efficiency and patient access.

By integrating efforts across clinical, research, and community settings, the office will help ensure that: