LSU LCMC Health and Cancer Crusaders Commit $500K to Enhance Cancer Research and Outreach

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center and the volunteer-run Cancer Crusaders have announced a $500,000 commitment to support cancer research, education, and outreach efforts across Louisiana.

This partnership marks one of the largest donations specifically for research and community engagement between the two organizations. The funding will be used to develop several initiatives aimed at enhancing cancer care in the state.

Among the key projects is the establishment of a three-year fellowship program, named The Cancer Crusaders Cancer Research Fellowship Program. This initiative will train three fellows within LSU Health New Orleans’ graduate programs, fostering the next generation of cancer researchers.

- Sponsors -

Additionally, in collaboration with the LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health, the organizations will launch the ForeSee Community Study, a comprehensive cancer community cohort. This study aims to identify cancer causes across different parishes in Louisiana, tailoring outreach efforts to meet the unique needs and cultures of specific communities.

The partnership also plans to open the Cancer Crusaders Cancer Risk Clinic at University Medical Center in New Orleans. This clinic will focus on education and screenings related to viral, genetic, and environmental factors of cancer, incorporating a virtual outreach component.

Joe W. Ramos, Director of the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, emphasized the importance of community collaboration in improving access to advanced medical care in a press release. “Together with our dedicated partners, we are committed to driving innovative research and impactful education initiatives that will save countless lives,” he said.

The Cancer Crusaders organization expressed its gratitude for being recognized in this partnership, which it believes will significantly benefit the community and enhance visibility for its ongoing efforts to fund cancer research.

This joint commitment highlights a dedication to advancing cancer care and improving patient outcomes throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South. Through investment in research, education, and outreach, LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center and Cancer Crusaders aim to better prevent, detect, and treat cancer while educating future researchers in the state.