LSU Law Names Interim Law Library Director

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Law has named Brent Johnson as Interim Law Library Director while it conducts a national search for a permanent director of the law library at the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

“As I step into this new role, I’m honored to build on the Law Library’s long tradition of excellence in service to our students and faculty,” said Johnson, who served as Co-Director of the Widener University Commonwealth Law School Library in Pennsylvania for a decade before joining the LSU Law Library faculty as Associate Director of Public Services in March. “Drawing on my 10 years of experience as co-director of a law library, along with my background as a reference librarian and legal research educator, I lead with empathy—for our students, our faculty, and our staff alike.”

As Interim Director, Johnson will be responsible for all facets of library management and operations, including collection development and maintenance, personnel management, and budgeting. The LSU Law Library team includes six librarians and one professional staff member.

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“My vision is to bring that experience and that spirit directly to the students of LSU Law, helping them build the research foundation they need to practice law with confidence, integrity, and genuine care for the people they serve,” Johnson said.

Along with the decade he spent as co-director, Johnson also previously served the Widener University Commonwealth Law School Library for 10 years as an Access Service Librarian. Prior to that he served as Electronic Resources Librarian at Oklahoma City University School of Law, and as an Instructional Technology and Reference Librarian for the Washburn University Law Library in Topeka, Kansas.

“I have the utmost confidence in Director Johnson’s leadership during the transformative renovation of the Law Library, as we continue to serve our students and the community,” said LSU Law Interim Dean Caprice Roberts. “I’d like to thank Director Johnson for stepping up to this important role, and I congratulate him on his appointment as Interim Law Library Director.”

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Johnson holds a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh, a Master of Education, Instructional Media from the University of Central Oklahoma, a J.D. from Oklahoma City University School of Law, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Gonzaga University, and an Associate of Arts from Wentworth Military Academy Junior College.