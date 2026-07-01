LSU, Hyundai Steel Launch Research Partnership

BATON ROUGE – On June 16, LSU and Hyundai Steel signed a Master Research Agreement (MRA), establishing a research partnership to support manufacturing research and workforce development for the company’s $5.8 billion electric-arc-furnace steel mill in Ascension Parish, one of the largest industrial investments in Louisiana’s history.

The agreement establishes a single framework for sponsored research and jointly developed technology, positioning the research partners to quickly advance projects across metallurgy (the science and technology of metals), materials science (the study of the structure and properties of materials), energy, robotics and automation, and environmental engineering. The agreement also lays the foundation for enhancing core technological capabilities and developing professional talent for Hyundai Steel’s landmark North American facility in Ascension Parish, about a half-hour drive from LSU’s main campus.

The $5.8 billion steel mill—one of the first fully integrated, Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)-based steel plants of its kind, on a 1,800-acre site in the RiverPlex MegaPark—is scheduled for completion in 2029 and expected to create about 1,300 jobs and support thousands of indirect jobs.

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The MRA between Hyundai Steel and LSU complements the technician-level workforce training already underway through River Parishes Community College’s Hyundai Steel Training Center and Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart program, extending Hyundai Steel’s Louisiana workforce strategy to graduate-level research while creating internship and career opportunities for LSU students and graduates.

“Hyundai Steel’s investment in Louisiana is a win for our state and an opportunity for LSU to rise to meet the moment,” LSU President Wade Rousse said. “We believe a relationship with LSU will become the new competitive advantage for Hyundai Steel, shaping their next generation of technology and talent while creating a Louisiana career pathway for our talented graduates and elevating Louisiana’s role in global manufacturing.”

LSU and Hyundai Steel gathered on June 16 to sign the Master Research Agreement that will guide decades of joint R&D in support of Hyundai Steel’s electric-arc-furnace mill in Ascension Parish and American manufacturing. Photo provided by LSU.

A Framework Built for a Future of Joint Research

The MRA establishes a framework for shared technology development, enabling Hyundai Steel and LSU to conduct fundamental research with commercial potential. Specific financial investments by Hyundai Steel have not been discussed or committed, and any future investments would be subject to separate discussions and agreements. The MRA establishes key R&D provisions for future collaborative work between Hyundai Steel and LSU, including intellectual property, project structure, research publications, joint researcher and faculty mechanics, and protection of proprietary data and materials. Under the agreement, individual research projects can move forward without additional negotiations over the framework.

LSU’s expertise is a direct match for Hyundai Steel’s evolving needs. The agreement draws on capabilities across the entirety of the flagship LSU research enterprise, including in several areas on the Baton Rouge campus: the College of Engineering, College of Science, and Office of Research & Economic Development-managed research centers, institutes, and core facilities. Two among several examples are Louisiana Light Source—home of the South’s only synchrotron, which accelerates electrons to nearly the speed of light—and the multidisciplinary Advanced Microscopy and Analytical Core, which recently unveiled a $10 million scanning transmission electron microscope to advance discoveries in materials science. Meanwhile, LSU’s Energy Institute provides analysis of low-carbon technologies and the energy economics of operating in Louisiana.

Building a Stronger Workforce Through Research

The research partnership is designed to connect LSU’s research and graduate programs to the technician-level training pipeline already being established in the region, providing Hyundai Steel with ready access to talent and research facilities that would be costly to replicate in-house.

“LSU has exceptional expertise in materials science and engineering, characterization, structural integrity, robotics, business process optimization, and energy economics, all of which Hyundai needs today,” LSU Chancellor James Dalton said. “Industry partnerships like this build a workforce engine for Louisiana and propel us forward in our pursuit of becoming one of the top 50 research universities in America.”

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“By combining Hyundai Steel’s industrial expertise with LSU’s academic excellence, we can create strong synergies that lead to meaningful technological advancements,” Hyundai Steel Senior Vice President and R&D Division Head Yoo-dong Chung said.

“Beyond research, this collaboration will help build a robust talent and knowledge base for the steel industry in Louisiana, supporting the long-term success of our new steel mill and contributing to the broader economic growth and vitality of the state.”

“We’re excited to see LSU engage more and more in demand-driven workforce development, which underpins all of our talent and education efforts,” said Lacy McManus, workforce development director for the statewide, LSU-led FUEL team. “When education leaders build curricula, design programs, and drive solutions co-created with industry partners, the benefits go both ways. The ultimate winners are Louisiana’s students, who graduate prepared for competitive roles in growing industries that strengthen economies.”

Industry Challenges Need LSU University R&D

Hyundai Steel’s Louisiana operations will primarily produce steel for Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. vehicle manufacturing plants, but the company plans to expand sales to other U.S. automakers, setting the stage for a productive research partnership with LSU.

“As materials researchers, we are excited to collaborate with Hyundai Steel to develop technologies that complement their Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) facility,” said Chris Marvel, assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at LSU. “The most exciting aspect of this research partnership is long-lasting, collaborative research opportunities for LSU students and faculty, alongside Hyundai Steel, to fortify manufacturing in Louisiana.”

Proposed Hyundai Steel-LSU development areas include current and emerging challenges on the company’s roadmap, spanning the use, transport, and storage of clean energy; smart factory and robotic technologies; manufacturing process optimization; and the development of new engineered performance materials.