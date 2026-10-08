Dr. Iyengar – LSU Health Taps Iyengar to Lead New Radiation Oncology Department. Photo provided by LSU Health New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Health New Orleans has recruited internationally recognized radiation oncologist and physician-scientist Puneeth Iyengar, M.D., Ph.D., to establish and lead the medical school’s first academic Department of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Iyengar’s recruitment represents a major expansion of LSU Health New Orleans’ academic cancer care infrastructure. The new department will integrate highly specialized patient care, clinical research and physician education while strengthening the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center’s efforts to become Louisiana’s first National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated Cancer Center.

The Cancer Center is home to more than 100 cancer researchers and brings together cancer care and research through partnerships involving LSU, LCMC Health, Tulane University and the Louisiana Cancer Research Center.

- Sponsors -

Why Radiation Therapy

Radiation therapy is a cornerstone of modern cancer treatment, with more than half of all patients receiving radiation during their care across all types and stages of cancer. Establishing an academic Department of Radiation Oncology will build upon existing clinical services by creating a structure dedicated to advancing research, developing clinical trials, recruiting faculty, and educating future physicians.

The department will also strengthen collaboration among radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, surgeons, scientists and other specialists working to develop more precise and effective treatments. This multidisciplinary infrastructure is an important component of the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center’s strategy to build a comprehensive cancer program capable of achieving NCI designation. The department has been approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors and the Louisiana Board of Regents.

Radiation Oncology – A New Department

As chair of the new department, Dr. Iyengar will lead the development of an academic program integrating patient care, education and research. He will recruit faculty, expand multidisciplinary cancer programs, develop innovative clinical trials, mentor medical students and physicians in training, and foster collaborations that move scientific discoveries into new treatment options for patients.

“Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working at institutions committed to advancing cancer care through research, innovation and collaboration,” said Dr. Iyengar. “What attracted me to LSU Health New Orleans and the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center was the opportunity to build something with the potential to make a lasting difference. Establishing a new academic Department of Radiation Oncology while expanding access to advanced treatments and clinical research is a once-in-a-career opportunity. Together, we can change the future trajectory of cancer care in Louisiana, train the next generation of physician-scientists and bring more promising discoveries to patients throughout the region.”

The new department will expand LSU Health New Orleans’ capacity to educate medical students, train physicians and develop the academic cancer workforce Louisiana needs for the future. It will also create new opportunities for collaboration across the university’s clinical and basic science departments.

An Investment in the Future of Louisiana Cancer Research

“Establishing our first academic Department of Radiation Oncology is a major investment in the future of LSU Health New Orleans and the health of our state,” said Dr. David Guzick, Senior Vice Chancellor, LSU Health New Orleans. “Dr. Iyengar brings the experience, vision and scientific leadership needed to build an exceptional department. His work will help educate tomorrow’s physicians, expand access to highly specialized cancer care and reinforce our role as one of Louisiana’s leading academic health sciences institutions.”

- Sponsors -

Dr. Iyengar was also named Associate Director for Intercampus Research for the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. In this role, he will oversee the creation of a statewide digital early phase clinical trial network platform that will integrate and connect cancer physicians and patients in the state. In addition, Dr. Iyengar will create a transdisciplinary group of researchers from the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and LSU Health Shreveport to better understand how metabolic health and nutrition can impact cancer care and outcomes.

“Leading cancer centers are built by recruiting exceptional people who elevate every part of the mission from patient care and research to education and innovation,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, director, LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. “Dr. Iyengar is one of the foremost leaders in radiation oncology, and his decision to join the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center reflects the momentum we are building. His expertise and leadership will help us grow our clinical and research enterprise, bring advanced treatment options to more patients, and accelerate our pursuit of NCI designation.”

Dr. Iyengar will also practice at University Medical Center New Orleans, where he will bring expertise in thoracic cancers, metastatic disease and advanced radiation therapies to patients across Louisiana and the Gulf South. In his clinical role, he will provide comprehensive radiation oncology care, with expertise in lung cancer, other thoracic malignancies, metastatic disease and complex cancers requiring highly specialized treatment. He will help expand access to advanced approaches such as treatment strategies that combine radiation with immunotherapy and other targeted therapies.

“Bringing a nationally recognized radiation oncologist like Dr. Iyengar to University Medical Center New Orleans is a significant step forward for cancer care in our region,” said Tom Patrias, CEO of University Medical Center New Orleans. “His expertise will expand the highly specialized treatments and clinical research available to our patients, helping ensure more people can access advanced cancer care right here in Louisiana.”

About Dr. Iyengar

Dr. Iyengar joins LSU Health New Orleans from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, one of the nation’s leading and oldest NCI-Designated comprehensive cancer centers, where he served as director of the Metastatic Service in the Department of Radiation Oncology. He is a respected leader in thoracic radiation oncology whose work has helped advance the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic disease. Through clinical trials, translational research and national treatment guidelines, he has contributed to new approaches for patients whose cancers have spread to a limited number of sites, a condition known as oligometastatic disease.

His research focuses on precision radiation therapy, lung cancer, oligometastatic disease, cancer metabolism and novel strategies that combine radiation with systemic therapies to improve patient outcomes. His clinical trials and publications have contributed to evolving standards of care for patients with advanced lung cancer and metastatic disease.

Dr. Iyengar serves on the National Cancer Institute’s Thoracic Malignancy Steering Committee, Translational Vice Chair of the NCI NRG Lung Committee, chairs international guideline committees and has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications advancing the field of radiation oncology.

Before joining Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dr. Iyengar held several leadership positions at UT Southwestern Medical Center, including vice chair for strategic initiatives, associate vice chair for clinical research and director of clinical research in the Department of Radiation Oncology. He earned his medical and doctoral degrees from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his radiation oncology residency at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Iyengar’s recruitment reflects LSU Health New Orleans’ continued commitment to attracting nationally recognized physician-scientists whose expertise expands access to advanced cancer care, accelerates scientific discovery and strengthens Louisiana’s academic medical workforce.