LSU Health Secures $3.1M NIH Grant

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Health New Orleans has received a five-year, $3.1 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to support pancreatic cancer research led by investigators in the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center.

The multi-investigator project, led by Drs. Samarpan Majumder, associate professor – Department of Genetics, and Rinku Majumder, professor – Department of Interdisciplinary Oncology, will examine the role of Protein S, a physiological anticoagulant, in pancreatic cancer. The researchers aim to better understand how Protein S influences both tumor growth and cancer-associated thrombosis, with the goal of identifying new therapeutic strategies that target two major drivers of pancreatic cancer mortality.

“This recognition reflects the kind of bold, high-impact science needed to take on one of the most difficult cancers we face in Louisiana,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, Director of the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. “This work has the potential to move the field forward by translating discovery into real progress for patients and bringing new hope to families across Louisiana and beyond.”

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LSU Health Cancer Research

The proposal was among the highest-ranked applications in the NIH review cycle, underscoring its scientific rigor, innovation and potential impact. For Louisiana, the award represents a meaningful step forward in building the research strength needed to confront one of the state’s deadliest cancers closer to home.

For the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, it reflects growing national competitiveness in cancer research, builds momentum in pancreatic cancer science and strengthens the foundation for the Cancer Center’s pursuit of National Cancer Institute designation.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a five-year survival rate of approximately 13%. In Louisiana, incidence and mortality rates exceed national averages, while high rates of obesity and diabetes further increase risk. Together, these factors underscore the urgent need to expand pancreatic cancer research, strengthen access to advanced treatments and clinical trials and bring more lifesaving discoveries to patients across the state.

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This grant is the first NIH R01 on pancreatic cancer led by a Louisiana investigator since the mid-1980s, and the first ever at LSU Health New Orleans, marking an unprecedented achievement for the state.

LSU Health Research Team

Additional co-investigators on the grant from LSU Health New Orleans and the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center include biostatistician Denis Danos, PhD; pancreatic cancer surgeon Omeed Moaven, MD; pathologist Luis Del Valle, MD; Eric Lazartigues, PhD, director of the Cardiovascular Center of Excellence; and Xia Huijing, PhD, associate professor, research.

The Research Project Grant (R01) is NIH’s original and historically oldest grant mechanism. It provides support for health-related research and development aligned with the agency’s mission.