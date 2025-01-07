LSU Health Professor, Dr. Lucio Miele, Appointed as Director of LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LSU President, William F. Tate IV, LCMC Health President and CEO, Greg Feirn, and LSU Health New Orleans Chancellor Steve Nelson, MD are excited to announce that Lucio Miele, MD, PhD will serve as Director of the LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center. This announcement follows current Director, Dr. Joe Ramos’ acceptance of an executive leadership position at the Lundquist Institute in California. Dr. Miele and Dr. Ramos will work together through the end of January to ensure a smooth transition.

“Our collective efforts to combat the cancer burden in Louisiana rely on a strong LSU-LCMC Cancer Center,” stated LSU President William F. Tate IV. “Dr. Miele’s significant contributions to cancer research, along with his insightful understanding of the interconnection between basic research, clinical science, population studies, and evidence-based practice, uniquely position him to advance this life-saving initiative.”

A native of Naples, Italy, Dr. Miele currently serves as LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine Senior Associate Dean of Research, Chair of the Department of Genetics, and Cancer Crusaders Professor of Genetics. Before joining LSU Health, Dr. Miele served as Director of the University of Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Institute for five years and held notable leadership roles in Cancer Centers associated with Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Miele is a distinguished and well-funded scientist with national and international stature in both basic and translational research and has been awarded multiple patents for his innovative research approaches.

“We are thrilled with the strides in research and community engagement made by our Cancer Center in just three years, and Dr. Miele is the ideal physician-scientist who will continue momentum toward NCI designation for Louisiana,” shared Dr. Steve Nelson, LSU Health Chancellor.

Since 2022, LSU Health and LCMC Health have been active partners in the pursuit of NCI designation for Louisiana and the Gulf South to ensure access to the most advanced approaches to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Through a collective $100M commitment, the LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center works to expand cancer-focused research, community engagement, and multidisciplinary care programs for the people of our state and region.

LCMC Health President and CEO, Greg Feirn, stated, “The LSU-LCMC Cancer Center has improved how Louisianians address a cancer diagnosis, and more importantly, how they can work toward prevention. I am confident that Dr. Miele will further enhance our growth to benefit the community.”

LSU Health New Orleans educates Louisiana’s health care professionals. The state’s health sciences university leader, LSU Health New Orleans includes a School of Medicine with campuses in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, the state’s only School of Dentistry, Louisiana’s only public School of Public Health, and Schools of Allied Health Professions, Nursing, and Graduate Studies. LSU Health New Orleans faculty take care of patients in public and private hospitals and clinics throughout the region. In the vanguard of biosciences research, the LSU Health New Orleans research enterprise generates jobs and enormous annual economic impact. LSU Health New Orleans faculty have made lifesaving discoveries and continue to work to prevent, advance treatment or cure disease.

LCMC Health Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Children’s Hospital New Orleans, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center has reimagined, reinvented, strengthened, and modernized how Louisianians tackle a cancer diagnosis and more importantly, how they can prevent it. Home to more than 100 cancer researchers, the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center’s research programs through the Stanley S. Scott Cancer Research Center of Excellence directly benefit the Louisiana community by conducting focused research necessary to better prevent cancer, detect it earlier when it can be more effectively treated, and to develop the new cancer therapies of tomorrow. Through funding and critical partnerships such as those with LSU, LCMC Health, Tulane University, and Louisiana Cancer Research Center, LSU LCMC Health Center brings together cancer care and research in Louisiana to focus on the specific challenges the state faces to reduce the inordinate cancer burden.