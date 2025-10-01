LSU Health New Orleans Wins $14M for Research

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As one of Louisiana’s leading biomedical research institutions, LSU Health New Orleans has announced the award of two federal grants that will help deepen understanding of the impacts of alcohol abuse on patients with HIV/AIDS and will expand the identification and commercialization of novel cancer therapies.

“At LSU Health New Orleans we know that innovation and next-level patient care are only possible through a robust research enterprise,” shared LSU Health Chancellor, Dr. Steve Nelson. “These multi-year studies are just two examples of our many well-funded research projects led by our brilliant scientists that will shape the future of medicine for generations to come.”

CARC Research

Dr. Patricia Molina, Senior Associate Dean for Research in the School of Medicine, was awarded a $7.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support continued research in the Comprehensive Alcohol-HIV/AIDS Research Center (CARC), founded and continuously funded since 1991.

Dr. Molina and her team will investigate how alcohol use affects patients living with HIV/AIDS and age-related comorbidities, seeking to improve health outcomes and guide emerging treatment strategies. The investigators will examine the impact of interventions designed to improve energy metabolism at the immune, metabolic, and nervous system levels.

Cancer Research

LSU Health School of Medicine Professor of Genetics, Dr. Sunyoung Kim and her team of investigators across Anatomy, Cell Biology, and Biochemistry have been awarded a five-year $7.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to continue research efforts on adaptive nanomotor development. This groundbreaking basic science research will not simply discover new principles in biology and chemistry; it will help shorten the time between innovation and impact.

At the bedside, this research can help physicians better predict which patients are most likely to respond to anti-cancer therapies and new approaches to neurological disorders. In addition to advancing clinical applications, the grant will also support the training of junior faculty to translate their research to real-world benefits for patients and the community through commercialization. This is one of the largest NSF grants received by the University and it promises to have a positive impact on the workforce in our area.

LSU Health Demonstrates Leadership

“We are grateful for the leadership and mentorship put forth by our faculty members every day,” remarked LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine Dean, Dr. Richard DiCarlo. “Dr. Molina and Dr. Kim are not only leading vital research efforts but are also training the next generation of scientists to do meaningful research and apply their findings for the greater good.”

Together, these two grants, totaling more than $14 million, underscore LSU Health New Orleans’ leadership in biomedical research and its commitment to tackling some of the most pressing health challenges facing our state and nation. By fostering innovation, collaboration, and training the next generation of scientists, LSU Health continues to translate discoveries into hope and improved health for all.

For more information on LSU Health’s research projects, please visit https://www.medschool.lsuhsc.edu/research/.