LSU Health New Orleans Professor Juzar Ali to Retire

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Health New Orleans has announced that Dr. Juzar Ali, an award-winning clinical professor of medicine, is retiring after 33 years of service to medical education in Louisiana.

For his work as a pulmonary and critical care professor, Ali has received numerous teaching awards and has been consistently recognized as one of the Best Doctors in America. He was awarded the Spirit of Charity award in 2022 for his academic, patient care, research, teaching and administration services to the Charity Hospital System.

“Our educators are an integral part of the fabric of medical education across the state,” said LSU Health New Orleans Chancellor, Dr. Steve Nelson. “With 70 percent of the doctors practicing in Louisiana having trained at LSU Health, Dr. Ali’s immeasurable impact on physicians over the last 33 years will be felt for generations to come.”

Ali has practiced medicine in Pakistan, India, Kenya, the United States and Turkey. He has worked nationally and internationally in the field of tuberculosis and has developed programs that contribute to the education of medical students, trainees, allied health professionals and the community. His clinical, academic and research interests include the diagnosis and management of tuberculous and non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease and related co-morbidities in pulmonary medicine, especially bronchiectasis.

Ali has been a visiting faculty to Vietnam under the U.S.-Vietnam Education Fund Program funded by the U.S. Congress. His most recent focus was on developing a mycobacterial diseases mentoring, training and research program at LSU Health New Orleans and creating a cell bank repository and registry database in collaboration with national and regional centers.

“The LSU Health New Orleans community is incredibly grateful to have worked alongside Dr. Ali for so many years,” says LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine Interim Dean Richard DiCarlo. “His deep commitment to advancing medicine for pulmonary diseases is valued and admired among the community, and his presence will be truly missed.”

Ali will continue to serve a four-year term on the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners.