LSU Health New Orleans names five deans

NEW ORLEANS( press release) – With the advent of the new fiscal year and launch of its new strategic plan, “People Centered, Health Focused,” LSU Health New Orleans announces its administrative structure for the organization.

Dr. Demetrius Porche remains Dean of Nursing, and four interim deans have been named deans of their respective schools: Dr. Richard DiCarlo, Dean of Medicine; Dr. Angela Amedee, Dean of Graduate Studies; Dr. Edward Trapido, Dean of Public Health; and Dr. Erin Dugan, Dean of Allied Health Professions. Dr. John Gallo has been named Dean of Dentistry.

“With the appointment of these leaders and launch of our new strategic plan, I am excited about the future of our organization,” said Dr. Steve Nelson, Chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans, in a press release. “Each of our deans are essential to advancing our mission of educating the future health professions workforce, leading in research and scholarship, providing exceptional and equitable healthcare, and partnering and advocating to build healthy communities.”

- Sponsors -

Dr. DiCarlo began serving in an interim capacity as Dean in 2021 and was Assistant Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education for 14 years, leading two major curriculum renewals. He also played an important role in the recovery of LSU Health New Orleans’ programs following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. In 2017, Dr. DiCarlo became the Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Institutional Affairs, overseeing faculty recruitment, faculty mentoring, leadership development and leadership recruitment. He remained active in resident supervision on the internal medicine hospitalist service until 2021, when he became Interim Dean.

Dr. Amedee began serving in an interim capacity as Dean in 2021, having joined the faculty at LSU Health New Orleans in 2001 and directed a research program in MIP investigating the mechanisms of HIV transmission and pathogenesis, with a focus on mother-to-infant transmission, HIV in women and the establishment of viral reservoirs. Dr. Amedee has a long-history of student mentoring, student advocacy and programmatic oversight, serving as the Graduate Student Coordinator/Advisor for the MIP graduate program from 2001- 2021 and the Associate Dean of the School of Graduate Studies from 2017- 2021. She has directed the MD/PhD combined degree program since 2017. Over the past two years has led strategic planning and curriculum revisions for the development of interdisciplinary training programs in biomedical research.

Dr. Trapido began serving in an interim capacity as Dean in 2023 and is a distinguished epidemiologist and public health researcher. He holds the position of Professor and Associate Dean for Research at the LSU School of Public Health. He also serves as the Population Studies Program Leader at the LSU-LCMC Louisiana Cancer Research Center. His current research focuses on the impact of the environment on Cancer. With a career spanning several decades, Dr. Trapido has substantially contributed to cancer epidemiology and public health. He spent five years at the NCI as Associate Director for the Epidemiology and Genetics Research Program and 25 years at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center as Associate Director for Cancer Control. Dr. Trapido is past President of the American College of Epidemiology and Founding President of the Epidemiology Foundation.

Dr. Dugan began serving in an interim capacity as Dean in 2022. She has been a driving force behind the ongoing progression and advancement of the school and departments since first joining the faculty 19 years ago. Dr. Dugan served as Interim Department Head of Counseling for eight years and was appointed Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in 2014. She served as President of the School of Allied Health Professions’ Faculty Assembly in 2009 and President of the LSU Health Science Center’s Faculty Senate from 2012-2013. In 2006, Dr. Dugan established the LSU Health New Orleans Child and Family Counseling Clinic, where she remains its Clinical Director. The clinic provides mental health services to children and families in the greater New Orleans area and offers internships to students and graduates seeking mentorship, supervision and training.

Dr. Gallo is a lifelong member of the LSU School of Dentistry community, graduating with the DDS Class of 1992 and serving as Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs since 2014. Dr. Gallo has accumulated more than 28 years of service in various positions while also making significant contributions to the field through his research on adhesive dentistry and clinical education. Throughout his career, Dr. Gallo has been an active member of numerous professional organizations including the American Dental Association, Louisiana Dental Association, New Orleans Dental Association, the International College of Dentists, the American College of Dentists, and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.

Dr. Nelson added, “I am grateful for this team’s collective dedication and commitment to our mission, our learners, our patients and our state. They will bring meaningful value to our Patient Centered, Health Focused future at LSU Health New Orleans.”