LSU Health New Orleans Graduates 730 New Health Professionals

NEW ORLEANS – On May 16, 730 students walked across the stage at the UNO Lakefront Arena during LSU Health New Orleans’ 150th commencement ceremony. Graduates included students from six professional health schools including the Schools of Allied Health Professions, Dentistry, Graduate Studies, Medicine, Nursing and Public Health.

“As the state’s most comprehensive health university, LSU Health New Orleans is an integral part of the city of New Orleans and the fabric of medical education across Louisiana,” said LSU Health New Orleans Chancellor, Dr. Steve Nelson, in a press release. “As our graduates enter the health care workforce, they will immeasurably improve the quality of life throughout Louisiana.”

The LSU School of Allied Health Professions graduated 164 students, the School of Dentistry 136, School of Graduate Studies 11, School of Medicine 173 graduates, School of Nursing 211 and the School of Public Health 35. For the second year in a row, the School of Nursing represents the highest percentage of graduates, making up 28% of the graduating class.

The commencement address was delivered by Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Ralph L. Abraham. The national anthem was performed by graduate Yen Thi My Vo. The invocation was given by Dr. Micquel Dachelle Downs and the benediction by Dr. Tiffany Marie Morgan.

“Every one of those graduates will play an integral part in making the paths to prosperity better for the patients they treat from this day on,” said Abraham. “They offer hope, they offer a dream, and they offer people a chance to live another day. That is such an awesome responsibility, but it is also an honor they should remember every day.”

Chancellor’s Award recipients were Thomas P. Luke, Masyn I. Cameron, Torie R. Laiche, Karen S. Vidaurri, Colin H. Niselman, Paige M. Dublin, Carol M. Upchurch and Miya C. Tate.

The graduating class represents 41 parishes, 27 states and 9 countries. Women comprise 74% of the class and men 59%. The youngest graduate is 21 while the oldest is 65. Among the graduates, 55 earned a second degree.

The faculty recipients of the Allen Copping Excellence in Teaching Awards were Molly Brouillette, MCD, CCC-SLP, School of Allied Health Professions, Suleiman Hamdan, BS, MCDT, School of Dentistry; Angela C. Johnson, MD, FACP, School of Medicine; Kimberly Reed, MSN, RN, School of Nursing; Ashley Wennerstrom, PhD, School of Public Health; Deidre J. Devier, PhD, Basic Sciences.

A complete list of graduates and honor graduates, who authorize the release of their names, is available lsuhsc.edu/graduates.