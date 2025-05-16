LSU Health New Orleans Graduates 729

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On May 15, 729 students walked across the stage at the UNO Lakefront Arena during LSU Health New Orleans’ 151st spring commencement ceremony. Graduates included students from six professional health schools including the Schools of Allied Health Professions, Dentistry, Graduate Studies, Medicine, Nursing, and Public Health.

“LSU Health New Orleans serves as Louisiana’s most comprehensive health sciences center, and the majority of the healthcare professionals that graduate from our institution stay in state to care for the citizens of Louisiana,” said LSU Health New Orleans Chancellor, Dr. Steve Nelson. “LSU Health New Orleans educates 57% of Louisiana’s practicing physicians and 74% of Louisiana’s dentists. As our graduates enter the healthcare workforce, they will immeasurably improve the quality of life throughout Louisiana.”

The LSU School of Allied Health Professions graduated 159 students, the School of Dentistry 135, School of Graduate Studies 6, School of Medicine 181 graduates, School of Nursing 205 and the School of Public Health 43. For the third year in a row, the School of Nursing represents the highest percentage of graduates, making up 28% of the graduating class.

The commencement address was delivered by Louisiana attorney, military veteran, and LSU Board of Supervisors member, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Roderick “Rico” Alvendia. The invocation was given by Rachel Elizabeth Dupuis and the Benediction by Brianna Lee Bratkowski.

“In a few days many of you will take oaths of your own – the Hippocratic oath – pledges to help and take care of others before yourself,” shared Rico Alvendia. “We know that when the time comes, you will draw on your oath – all the sacrifices you made to sit here now, all the sacrifices that your family gave for you, and your training will define you and push you forward, and you willaccomplish your mission.”

Chancellor’s Award recipients were Easton Guilbeau, School of Allied Health Professions; Orlando Arevalo, Raquel Gascon, and Allyson Lutgring, School of Dentistry; Taylor Fitzpatrick-Schmidt, School of Graduate Studies; Jonathan Legier, School of Medicine; Jacob Landry, School of Nursing; and Lusekero Mwangwewo, School of Public Health.

The graduating class represents 42 parishes, 26 states and 6 countries. Women comprise 75% of the class and men 25%. The youngest graduate is 21 while the oldest is 66. Among the graduates, 60 earned a second degree from LSU Health New Orleans and one was awarded their third degree.

The faculty recipients of the Allen Copping Excellence in Teaching Awards were Leslie Lopez, PhD, School of Allied Health Professions, Maurice A. Lonergan, DDS, School of Dentistry; Shane Guillory, MD, School of Medicine; Jennifer Martin, DNP, CRNA, School of Nursing; Yvette W. Merritt, MPH School of Public Health; Andrew D. Catling, PhD, Basic Sciences.

A complete list of graduates and honor graduates, who authorize the release of their names, is available lsuhsc.edu/graduates.