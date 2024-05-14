LSU Health New Orleans Doctor Appointed Chair of National Organization

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Angela C. Johnson, LSU Health New Orleans section chief of internal medicine and professor of clinical medicine, has been named chair of the board of governors of the American College of Physicians, the national organization of internal medicine physicians.

The board of governors is an advisory board to the board of regents and implements national projects in addition to representing members at the national level. Governors are elected by local ACP members and serve four-year terms. Collaborating with a local council, they supervise ACP chapter activities, appoint members to local committees and preside at regional meetings.

“Dr. Angela Johnson’s appointment is testament to her exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to the medical field,” Dr. Steve Nelson, LSU Health New Orleans Chancellor, said. “Dedicated to excellence in patient care, education and research, Dr. Johnson has not only distinguished herself as a leader within LSU Health New Orleans but also among the broader medical community. We are immensely proud of her achievement, and her role will undoubtedly elevate the standards of medical practice and education, reflecting positively on our institution and the patients our graduates serve.”

Johnson is an internal medicine physician who currently holds positions as section chief of internal medicine, associate program director and professor of clinical medicine at LSU Health New Orleans. She is also the director of the LSU Health medicine and medicine subspecialty clinics at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Prior to working for LSU Health New Orleans, she received her medical education and post-doctoral training from this institution. She became a Fellow of ACP (FACP) in 2010. Fellowship is an honorary designation that recognizes ongoing individual service and contributions to the practice of medicine.

Johnson has served ACP’s Louisiana Chapter in numerous leadership roles since joining the organization in 2000. Throughout her years associated with the college she has also held leadership positions on the national level by serving on board of governors executive committee, awards committee, performance measurement committee, education committee and governance committee.