ElIzabeth Egle – LSU Health Names New External Relations Director. Photo provided by the LSU Health Foundation.

NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Health Foundation has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Eglé as its Managing Director of External Relations, a newly created role designed to strengthen donor engagement, expand strategic partnerships, and elevate the visibility of philanthropic impact in support of LSU Health New Orleans.

This investment reflects a period of exciting growth for the Foundation and a deepened commitment to sharing the impact of donor support across Louisiana. As LSU Health New Orleans advances critical priorities—including efforts toward National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation—the Foundation is expanding its capacity to engage corporate and philanthropic partners in meaningful, mission-driven ways.

In this role, Eglé will lead the Foundation’s strategy to grow capacity across communications, marketing, events, and donor relations. She will also launch a corporate partnership program, creating new opportunities for businesses to align their social impact goals with advancing healthcare, research, and education in Louisiana.

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LSU Health – Eglé Fundraising Experience

Eglé brings more than a decade of experience in institutional fundraising and has raised more than $40 million from foundation and corporate donors. Most recently, she served in senior leadership roles at SBP (St. Bernard Project), where she helped drive significant revenue growth and build long-term funding partnerships supporting disaster resilience and recovery.

“I am thrilled to be joining the experienced team at the LSU Health Foundation,” said Eglé. “This role aligns both my professional experience and personal vocation, and I am particularly encouraged by the Foundation’s efforts in bringing NCI designation to Louisiana. I look forward to working closely with generous donors and supporting the future of healthcare education in our state.”

“Elizabeth’s enthusiasm for aligning corporate social impact goals with the Foundation’s mission is an exciting addition to our fundraising efforts,” said Katie Acuff, Esq., President and CEO of the Foundation. “Her leadership strengthens our ability to deepen donor relationships, expand corporate engagement, and share the powerful impact philanthropy is making across LSU Health New Orleans.”

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Eglé is also active in the New Orleans community, serving on the board of Kids Join the Fight, reflecting her strong personal commitment to advancing health outcomes for families in Louisiana.

Her appointment signals the Foundation’s continued momentum in building innovative partnerships and driving sustainable philanthropic investment in Louisiana’s healthcare future.